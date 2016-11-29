Gamma Phi Beta’s Moonball

The sisters of the Epsilon Iota chapter of Gamma Phi Beta launched their first Moonball volleyball tournament on Nov. 19, raising over $3,000 to benefit their national philanthropic partner, Girls on the Run (GOTR).

Students packed into the Freeman Field House and overflowed a set of wooden bleachers as they waited to put their volleyball skills to the test.

Nineteen teams of all different affiliations, Greek, non-Greek, friends and strangers, competed for the championship prize of $50 to be donated to the winning team’s philanthropy of choice.

Second and third place also received a prize, consisting of gift cards for team members.

With three courts to play on and one to practice on, the tournament was fast-paced. Each game was just one set, played to 21 points.

The winner continued on and the loser was out. To make sure the teams knew their standing, a large bracket and schedule was on display, and updated constantly as the day moved forward.

In the end, the brothers of Psi Upsilon fought a hard battle, but were overcome by “Tom and the Solidays,” members of the men’s club volleyball team.

These men generously donated their winnings back to Gamma Phi Beta’s philanthropy.

“Moonball was a tremendous success being a first year event,” said senior and outgoing Public Relations Vice President of Gamma Phi Beta, Lauren Picard. “We can’t wait until next year. We look forward to expanding our event and raising more money for Girls on the Run and the Gamma Phi Beta foundation.”

Gamma Phi Beta is the exclusive National Panhellenic Conference, National Sponsor of GOTR, a nonprofit organization that inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun curriculum, which creatively integrates running.

Both Gamma Phi Beta and GOTR share the same vision of a world where every girl knows her potential and is free to pursue her dreams.

Though their national philanthropy is important to them, sisters did not want to leave out their local philanthropy, Girls Inc.

Many CNU students will remember the girls from this program participating in the chapter’s biggest philanthropy event, CNU’s Best Dance Crew.

In order to ensure that these students were not overlooked, a card writing table was set up for Moonball participants to write encouraging letters to the girls.

These letters were then delivered to Girls Inc. along with school supply items that sisters collected for two weeks leading up to the event.

Gamma Phi Beta is dedicated to Building Strong Girls because today’s girls face more challenges than ever, making the need for a safe place with supportive mentors even greater.

Girls need women in their lives who can help them develop the skills to succeed in life. The sisters of Gamma Phi Beta strive to be those women.

“It’s awesome to see the community support a cause I care about so much,” said senior member of Gamma Phi Beta, Hannah Oltman. “Plus who doesn’t love watching a little friendly competition.”

Madeleine Schuler is a member of Gamma Phi Beta and was the coordinator of Moonball.