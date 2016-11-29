Hollydazzle: a festive night to remember

Once a year, City Center at Oyster Point transforms into a magical Christmas snow globe, full of giddy children, talented carolers, street performers and fireworks that light up the sky. Hollydazzle is a seasonal staple in the Newport News community and a favorite among CNU students.

This year’s thirteenth annual Hollydazzle is taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4-8 p.m. at City Center.

The event is a family affair and will feature acts that entice both adults and children alike.

Living statues, fire performers, magicians and stilt walkers will be drifting around the location, ensuring that attendees are never bored.

Performances from various musicians and dancers will also be showcased, including middle school orchestras, local dance studios and comedians.

CNU’s own a cappella groups will also be performing. Though the groups have participated in the past, this does not reduce their excitement level. They cannot wait to take the stage once more.

“Everything has a bit of Christmas magic,” said sophomore and Newport Pearls member Maddie Ettrich. “There is something wonderful about wearing your favorite Christmas sweater and singing with friends.”

In addition to the many performances to keep one’s eyes occupied, there is a huge selection of food to keep one’s stomach satisfied.

Vendors will sell dinner items, snacks and holiday treats, ranging from turkey legs to funnel cakes to hot chocolate.

To end the celebration of the new holiday season, the traditional BayPort Credit Union “Fountain of Light Show” will take place at 7:45 p.m. by the central fountains of City Center.

Fireworks will be shot from floating islands inside of the fountain, while theatrical lighting and special effects help to choreograph the show to festive music, creating a display unlike any other.

The light show will be followed by the illumination of the Larry King Law Tree around 8 p.m. The tree will stay lit until Jan. 2.

Admission to Hollydazzle is free, though some attractions and food may require payment.

Parking is also free, but is extremely limited, so attendees should try to get there early or request someone else to drive. There will be continuous shuttle bus service from a satellite lot at Canon Virginia, Inc. to the event from 3-9 p.m.