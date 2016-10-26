Homecoming Court 2016

Jonathan Holcomb

Jonathan Holcomb is an open book and a personable member of the CNU community. He is representing the Kappa Delta Rho fraternity and says that he owes the rest of his involvements on campus to his brothers. “They’ve inspired me and pushed me to be a better person,” he said. As a past crew leader and student director of orientation, Holcomb has a unique perspective of the student body because he has watched many students grow from scared, little freshmen to confident upperclassmen. His favorite part about CNU is how open and accepting everyone is. “I was bullied a lot in high school,” he said. “Coming to a place where I was immediately welcomed meant a lot to me and I think that’s why I have such passion for the university.”

Sarah Kerndt

Sarah Kerndt’s hidden talents include tightrope walking, clown makeup and juggling. “I went to circus camp,” she said, laughing. Instead of continuing her potential career as a ringmaster, Kerndt opted for a Communications major instead. After thoughts of transferring during a rough first semester at CNU, Kerndt found her identity second semester of freshman year when she joined the campus’ best and only hip-hop group, Hypnotic Control. “I owe Hypnotic just about everything I’ve ever accomplished in college because thanks to them I’m still here,” she said. Kerndt is also an active member of SDEC and says that her favorite part about CNU is that it is a place where students can make a name for themselves. “You’re able to leave feeling like you left your mark,” she said.

Ben Leistensnider

Benjamin Leistensnider is hardly ever seen without his camera and is known as the self-proclaimed “photo guy” around campus. Many organizations have used his photo expertise to capture some of their events, but the Captain’s Log is lucky enough have his talent in charge of every issue. CNU TV and the Captain’s Log have been an integral part of Leistensnider’s CNU experience and as this year’s editor-in-chief, he is very excited to be repping them on Homecoming Court. Leistensnider hopes to continue his close relationship to the university after college by becoming a campus photographer. “Every person you meet has a story that is just waiting to be told,” said Leistensnider. “Having a job in the PR field as a photographer, I can help capture that story that each person has inside of them.”

Erin Callahan

When Erin Callahan isn’t scoring goals on the CNU women’s lacrosse field, she is studying communications, rewriting emergency operations plans in the CNU PD office and watching World War II documentaries for fun.

She is excited to represent the sisters of Alpha Phi on Homecoming Court this year and describes it as the “biggest honor ever.” As a student athlete, she says that it was special to join an organization that is not competitive and is a place where you can just be yourself. Callahan’s favorite part about CNU is the traditions because she likes the idea of students making their own. “I get unreasonably upset when someone doesn’t hold the door open,” she said, laughing. “I’ll miss how welcome and open everyone is.”

Nick Friedl

Nick Friedl is a charmer. He loves animals, sings, plays the drums and knows how to whip up any coffee beverage of your choosing. On his perfect date, he would keep it creative with a nice meal, a walk on the beach and a blanket laid out under the stars.

Friedl says that it is “absolutely humbling” to be representing his brothers of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, though he remains objective and says that all of the Captains on court this year make excellent candidates. His brothers and other people on campus have become his family over the past three years in college and are unquestionably his favorite part of the university. “CNU is unlike any college campus in the world,” said Friedl. “It’s hard to find what we have here.”

Shannon Mullins

Shannon Mullins is castle bound. After completing the Disney College Program last semester, she is traveling back to Disney World’s Magic Kingdom to be a wilderness explorer and teach children about the environment post-graduation. But before she takes off down south, Mullins is extremely excited to try her hand at becoming queen. She is the representative for Zeta Tau Alpha this year and is more than happy to give back to an organization that has given so much to her, including leadership opportunities, friendships and lifelong memories. According to Mullins, there are a lot of things that Disney World does not have, including the tight-knit, community feel that CNU offers. She will miss seeing familiar faces every day.

Holly Mode

Some people might want to visit Boston in the fall, but Holly Mode wants to visit Scranton, Pennsylvania. As an avid watcher and fan of “The Office” which takes place in that small Pennsylvania town, Mode says her dream date would be with Jim Halpert. It is difficult to understand how Mode watches so much of the series when she has so many other involvements. In addition to being a third year Resident Assistant, she is also a member of PLP, CAB, Alpha Chi, Beta Gamma Sigma and serves on the student academic advisory board for the Luter School of Business. Mode is also a member of Alpha Delta Pi, who she is so excited to represent on Homecoming Court. She finds it to be an especially big honor, as she does not hold a formal leadership position in the chapter, however her membership in ADPi has been “an integral part of [her] time at CNU,” she said.

Maggie Hirst

Maggie Hirst’s home is on the stage, surrounded by her fellow Improvacateurs. As a theater major with a concentration in acting and a minor in dance, Hirst knows her passion and is not afraid to go after it. Hirst feels honored to be representing the Improvacateurs this year on court. As a relatively new organization, having the ability to represent them on a much larger scale will hopefully make their presence better known on campus. After graduating from CNU, Hirst will begin hunting for internships in the NYC, Chicago and Boston areas to kick start her professional career in theater. However, despite her excitement for the real world Hirst admits that she will miss the liberal arts education she has received at CNU and will long for the days that she was able to study any subject that she wanted.

Timothy “Chowder” Richard

There are not many people who can say that their unknown fact is their first name, but Timothy Richard, known to most as “Chowder” is special in more ways than one. In addition to being a prelaw and biochemistry major, Richard is a Student Ambassador, the announcer for the CNU Marching Captains and is involved in Where’s the Line and Fear2Freedom. Richard is also a founding father of CNU’s chapter of the Delta Upsilon fraternity and is honored to represent them on this year’s Homecoming Court. As one of the newer fraternities, DU has undergone a lot of change in the past few years. “It’s an honor to step out and be the face of DU and represent the changes we’ve gone through and the growth we’ve had,” he said.

Michael Bamisile

Michael Bamisile is Mr. Do It All. As president of Student Assembly and an active member in Honor Council, Sigma Phi Epsilon, FCA and Crew, most students have seen his face somewhere on campus. Bamisile exudes confidence, but remains humble. He is ecstatic to represent Student Assembly on Homecoming Court because he wants to be there for students and organizations that do not necessarily identify with the other organizations on court. His goal is for everyone to be involved in Homecoming and wants to ensure that he can represent everyone on campus. Bamisile’s dream campus job is the one he already has, serving his fellow Captains as Student Assembly President. “The happiest man is the busiest man and yes being the president keeps me busy, but there’s something about being busy and serving at that capacity that makes me so happy,” said Bamisile.