How to make your dorm room feel like home

Although it is the second week of classes, and students should be focusing on their studies, many find themselves trying to put the finishing touches on their new living space. Whether it is a blank wall that needs filling, a common room that needs light, or a study space that needs a little bit of love, here are some suggestions to make your home away from home feel like home.

Tapestries

These are popular right now for a reason. They come in various styles to fit anyone’s personal taste and they fill up empty space fast. Urban Outfitters sells a variety of unique ones, but if you are looking to keep the price affordable Society6 and Amazon sell some that are just as appealing.

Wall Pops

This is a specific online brand of wall art that is affordable, cute and easy. Coming in sheets of 64 stickers, they offer various peel and stick designs, ranging from polka dots to pineapples to hearts. The designs fill up an empty wall quickly, but are easy to remove and leave no damage.

Curtains

On windows, over doors, around photo collages, no matter their placement, curtains are extremely versatile and as long as they are used as an accent, they add a “homey” feel in most locations.

Pictures

Bring the people that represent home to your dorm in the form of photographs. Clothespin them on a string or frame them and hang them up. Not only will they keep you motivated, but they will provide comfort and encouragement when you are stressed out.

Christmas lights

Maybe it’s the child coming out in many college-aged girls, but the comfort they might have found in a night-light is restored in their choice decoration. Christmas lights provide the perfect lighting when the bright lights of a dorm room become too harsh and revitalize an otherwise dark space.

Throw pillows

These are such mom things, but that is what makes them so homey. Many couches and beds are littered with them, but with good reason. They can help tie in your chosen theme and extra pillows means an extra comfort factor, which will not only bring you happiness, but will draw others in.

Fuzzy blankets

Similar to pillows, blankets are a must and at least one of them must be fuzzy to provide the ultimate coziness level.

Cooking

Bring out your inner Julia Child and christen your kitchen with a home cooked meal. If you are a freshman, make friends with an upperclassman and harass them until they let you use their stove. You will need to learn how to cook at least one decent meal if you plan to make it out there in the adult world, so you might as well start learning now.

Canvases

If you were blessed with the crafty gene, consider yourself lucky. If you were born artistically challenged, canvas-making might be one of the most time consuming ways to decorate but if done well, it is also the most rewarding. The best way to get what you want is to do it yourself.

The perfect playlist

Set the tone. Put on your favorite music and jam out (or chill out depending on your taste). Listening to some of your favorite music will make you feel at home immediately.