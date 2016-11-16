How to make your resume shine

Between the stress of social events, family, school work and extracurriculars, it seems as if there’s not enough time in the day to worry about preparing for the future. Libby Westley, Direct of the Center for Career Planning wants to ease that stress with some tips on writing that perfect resume.

Understand your message

For first-timers, it can be difficult to pin down exactly what should be on a resume. “I tell anyone I’m talking to about resumes that it’s very important that they understand what is the message they’re trying to communicate about themselves,” Westley said.

She suggests thinking about and then articulating what makes someone special, what things they are proud of, and how both of those things relate to the job they are applying for. While this is not mandatory, having a clear idea of the message being sent can help when drafting a resume by providing a direction.

Don’t forget to say why you’re passionate about something

It’s great that you’re helping children or managing a restaurant or involved in six clubs on campus and four off-campus. But all of these accomplishments may be overlooked in a simple list. Westley notes that the list is tempting, but descriptions of what you do and why you do it are more important.

“The power of your resume is in the descriptions of what you’ve done, not the list,” she said. “People are not going to understand what is meaningful about an experience the way you understand it unless you give them that information.”

You should say why you do what you do. If you list things you’re proud of and why, it might reflect a pattern which then leads to a tighter resume, according to Westley. This pattern may appeal to the employer and explains “what is central to who candidates are, and that’s really what we want reflected on the resume,” she said. “That is what is going to make them distinctive and hireable compared to other candidates.”

Go ahead and put that summer job down

Westley notes that some students are uncomfortable putting down certain experiences they’ve had over the summer because they think it doesn’t relate to the current job or internship they’re pursuing. “All of someone’s experiences are transferable, but it’s your job to explain how it’s transferable,” she said.

Understanding your message for the resume can help direct how certain experiences have prepared you for your job-to-be. Even class work can be applicable to many jobs, Westley notes. “When you consider how much time students spend in classes and studying and writing papers and all, it’s significant. It is in fact preparing students for their jobs and internships,” she said. “But it’s the students’ job to explain how their coursework is relevant.”

Use specific headers

“People don’t spend time reading resumes, they spend time skimming resumes,” Westley said. Because of this, headers need to communicate a lot of information quickly. They are convenient tools in a resume because they can provide a brief summary of the job or internship candidate, if used correctly.

“You want to use headings that catch people’s attention,” Westley said. “Headings also give people a cue on how to take that information in.”

Westley encouraged resume writers to avoid using generic headers like ‘work experience,’ instead going for something like ‘marketing experience’ if applying to a marketing job or internship.

Use strong verbs

Strong language—no, not profanity—will increase the chances of you being considered for the job or internship. Try swapping ‘worked,’ or ’helped,’ ‘assisted’ for ‘created,’ ‘developed’ or ‘initiated’ and see the difference. Instead of a vague, semi-interesting candidate, you may very well get moved into the ‘likely to hire’ pile of resumes.

Feedback is important

Anyone who has been in a peer review for a paper or project already knows this tip: the more people that look at your resume and provide feedback, the better. “When people give feedback, make sure they tell you why they’re giving you that,” Westley said. Lots of different people from many different backgrounds should examine your resume, which helps you in the long run draft a well-written and clear resume that’s ready for any job or internship.

“It’s not too early for students to think about what they’re doing this summer,” Westley said.

Students who are interested in any aspect of career planning, from writing a cover letter or resume to interview tips to even figuring out what job or internship you want, should set up an individual appointment with the Center for Career Planning at 757-594-8887.