Inside the world of Captain Chris

While CNU has “Blue Crew” and other spirit organizations, few get to contribute to the spirit by taking on the Captain Chris role themselves.

One junior female is the primary person behind Chris, but asked to remain anonymous due to job restrictions. Despite the restriction, we met in the lobby of McMurran, a heavy traffic area, and it didn’t take long into our conversation before she was beaming with happiness.

Rest assured, Captain Chris is in good hands.

“As a student, you’re already part of the school, but then you become a symbol of the school, so you have to take everything a school stands for and display it in a costume,” she said.

She has recognized the magnitude of this representation since middle school and was searching for a way to show her pride at college.

Her way to contribute arrived at the freshman PLP dessert reception, where she was offered the job to assume the iconic role of Captain Chris.

“I had dreamed about doing it in college when I would watch college basketball and football on TV,” she said. “Even though I was going into a Division III school, it’s always been a passion of mine, because I love school spirit and I love being in costumes and it’s fun.”

So far, she has been to almost every sporting event, including football, basketball, soccer and field hockey.

One of her favorite memories of being Captain Chris was last year, when the basketball team won at home against NYU to advance to the Sweet 16.

“I got to dog pile with them and they took pictures with me and they didn’t know I was a girl and it didn’t matter. I got to be a part of the team,” she said, looking past me as if reliving the moment.

“I got to be up with the athletes, which was cool. I got to literally be a part of their success.”

She notes that success also comes from mastering Captain Chris’ outfit. “It’s kind of weird,” she said. “The head is literally a bicycle helmet glued inside of his head.” The rest is “just puffy clothing.”

She notes that the boots are a bit hard to walk in and there are many opportunities to trip. Luckily, she hasn’t yet. “I love his cape,” she said.

“It makes me feel like a superhero. And you can do like ‘Batman’ and all of those kinds of things at football games and make people laugh.”

Making people laugh is one of the central parts of the job. “I can’t dance. What I figured out was that I’m the sassy, funny mascot. I interact a lot with the audience. I’ll play practical jokes with people,” she said. “It’s just a party, every day.”