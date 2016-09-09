Life through the lens: YouTuber Alyssa Williams

With social media apps such as Instagram and Twitter allowing us to share an abridged version of our lives through photos, videos, and 140 character posts, video blogging, also known as vlogging, has become the more personal and in-depth way to see one’s life and creative interests on the Internet.

Freshman YouTuber Alyssa Williams is one of those people who puts herself out there through vlogging. Her eponymous channel consists mostly of book and writing related videos, along with others on various topics.

Only just recently has she made the venture into vlogging. According to Alyssa Williams when talking about her channel’s beginnings, her first video was uploaded onto YouTube in May 2014.

Despite her relatively new presence on the web, Williams has gained over a thousand subscribers.

“At first, I wanted my channel to be centered around comedy,” said Williams. “I was hugely inspired by [YouTube star] iiSuperwomanii, but the comedy aspect of the channel never really happened.”

Other stars have inspired Williams to get her channel to where it is now. Katytastic and Abookutopia motivated her in that aspect to make videos about writing and books.

Her vlogs consist of videos of her day-to-day life, as well as “tag” videos, though due to the vlogs being a newer addition to the channel, more people are subscribed for the original book and writing videos.

“I think vlogging is amazing because it’s a form of expression for me,” said Williams. “I’m usually incredibly introverted and have a hard time speaking up in person, but with vlogging, I can be or seem as extroverted as I want.”

Williams loves vlogging because it is “a form of expression that anyone with a camera can partake in,” but the new form of media is also important to Williams because it is an aid to those watching her videos.

“It’s special to be able to help other people through my vlogs, whether it is writing or something more serious like self-confidence,” said Williams.

To mix it up from your usual Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter grind, begin checking out vlogs. Or, take the initiative to start one up. For those who enjoy vlogs or videos focused on books and writing, show some support for a fellow Captain and check out Alyssa Williams on YouTube.