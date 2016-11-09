Looking for some time with a furry friend?

The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, opened in 2015, wears its youth with pride without boasting naivety.

Already they have established themselves as innovative with their animal-friendly facility and behavioral assessments, but they quickly realized that they needed something to call their own in a crowded business district that makes that nearly impossible.

They may finally establish their niche through the Weekend Warrior Program.

The Weekend Warrior Program allows shelter volunteers to foster a dog for typically one to three days.

“It could be no more than hanging out on the couch at the house or that long walk on the beach,” shelter director Roger Iles said. “It’s really trying to get these animals some R&R out of the shelter and just have them relax.”

Volunteers are expected to go through an orientation, background check and basic training before being admitted into the program.

Equal-parts animal and human interests inspired the program. The military members in the surrounding area was a major population that the shelter wanted to market to, according to Shelly Ezanno, Superintendent of Special Events and Promotions.

Ezanno also notes that students are another population to court and that everyone from athletes to “professors with high blood pressure” could benefit from this program.

The dogs are outfitted with vests that identify them as shelter animals. These vests “engage a conversation” according to Iles, giving the volunteer the opportunity to promote the shelter, the dog and an understanding on why socialization outside of the shelter is necessary.

The latter is something especially important to the shelter, which hired an animal behaviorist and kennel manager specifically for that reason.

Each time a dog is out for the Weekend Warrior Program, the shelter receives more feedback on the dog and its behaviors on conditions outside of the shelter’s walls. Iles hopes the shelter can raise awareness of animal sentience through this program.

“I’ve not known another shelter that is this driven,” he said in regards to its commitment to animal welfare. “We want the best ideas for the animals.”

This is evident in everything the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter does.

“The animals rely on us coming up with creative marketing strategies and how we present the animal because if we don’t, they lose,” Iles said.

“So that’s always the bottom line on what we do and why we do it.”

And creative they have been. The Weekend Warrior Event at Traditions Brewery this Sunday, Nov. 13 is an example of their marketing strategy.

Iles hopes to raise awareness of the shelter through a popular venue like Traditions and quipped: “What better to have a beer and a puppy?”

The newbie-duo is in the midst of a collaboration to promote each other, including naming a craft brew after the program and promoting a pet-friendly policy.

“We’re one of the very few businesses in the Peninsula that is pet-friendly,” Marti Caldwell, co-owner and marketing director of Traditions said. “I can’t tell you enough about these pet owners who come in and they’re so proud to bring in their dog.”

Jen Barnes, management and event coordinator for the brewery, is hoping that this creativity will pique the community’s interest.

“A lot of the event is going to provide the public with education, just being able to have them here on site talking about what the PRAS is, how they’re different from the SPCA, who they connect with, what is their end goal,” she said. “It’s good for the city to learn more.”