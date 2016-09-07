Move-in day: it’s okay to not be okay

Imagine you’re surrounded by strangers, accompanied by your parents and all of your worldly possessions. No one is quite sure what they are doing or where they are going. There are football players, Greek men and women, and Resident Assistants everywhere looking to help and you have no idea where to start.

You’ve just pictured move-in day to some extent.

There are moms in tears, and occasionally you’ll see a misty eyed father as they send their oldest to CNU for the first time. You will likely be sad, but also excited and nervous and probably a million other different emotions. While move-in day can be overwhelming, there are some things to remember when you’re caught in the hustle and bustle.

Here are some tips and reminders to make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible so there are no hiccups that first night:

1. Be mindful of others around you.

Remember that move-in day is the same for everyone; you’re all starting a new adventure and entering fairly unchartered waters. Thankfully, there will be people there to help get your stuff from the car to your room as efficiently as possible. Make sure to check-in and take care of all the paper work before you start to settle in.

2. It’s okay to be sad.

Saying goodbye to your parents, or whoever loved you enough to help you move in, is a sad thing. Odds are these people have been a part of your life for a great deal of time and parting ways can be a tear jerking experience. Just don’t forget to say thank you or I love you before they go. It’s fairly likely that this process is just as hard for them as it is for you.

3. Make new friends.

Everyone around you is new and there are so many opportunities to introduce yourself and begin to get comfortable in your new surroundings. You’re going to be living with these people for the next nine months, so say hello. This is a new adventure for everyone, don’t be nervous.

4. Embrace the stereotype.

As much as you will be resented for it, the freshman stereotype is classic and there’s only one time in your life where you will be able to get away with being a part of the exclusive cliché clique. You get the fall semester to ask obvious questions and do abnormal things: going to places in groups larger than six, carrying your ID on a lanyard, staying up past 2 a.m. without a purpose, just to name a few. These are all telltale signs that you are a freshman but you are only a freshman once, so enjoy it.

5. Be open-minded.

Open new doors, do new things, make the most of every opportunity you are given and stay curious. College is a good time and being home sick at least once is inevitable, but what makes CNU home and the place you long to return to is the adventures you go on, the exciting things you do and the memories you make.

In short, take a deep breath and smile. Life is easier that way.