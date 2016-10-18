Not just lip service

The CNU community can pride itself on the level of singing talent that its various a cappella groups, choirs and bands showcase on a consistent basis. For one night, however, anyone could be a star—regardless of ability.

At the Interfraternity Council’s annual Lip Sync contest on Oct. 14, organizations took to the stage to prove that they were the best lip syncers on campus.

These highly choreographed routines were not just done for the sake of entertaining the audience, however, as the event raised over $2,100 for Fear 2 Freedom, an organization founded by Rosemary Trible.

According to its website, Fear 2 Freedom is a non-profit organization that seeks to “redeem and restore those wounded by sexual assault, bringing them hope and healing, and to challenge the cultural understanding surrounding this issue by empowering college students.”

This last goal—challenging cultural understanding—is in part what inspired the IFC’s decision to choose F2F as the philanthropy for the event.

“We chose Fear 2 Freedom because the negative stereotype intertwined with Greek Life has really gotten under our skin considering how much we are against sexual assault,” said David Negrin, one of the main organizers for the event. “We as a whole have zero tolerance for that and it is beyond expected that we hold ourselves accountable.”

In addition to raising money for the organization, there was a brief video shown explaining Fear 2 Freedom’s purpose and goals.

As for the actual performances, musical selections ranged from Alpha Sigma Alpha and Pi Lambda Phi’s “Grease”-inspired medley to Phi Mu’s mashup of various popular songs.

In the end, the sisters of Alpha Phi and the brothers of Sigma Phi Epsilon took home the top prize.

Phi Mu took second place, and Delta Upsilon, which shocked the audience with their jorts, came in third place overall.