Paying their own way through school

Most students want to experience all that col­lege has to offer, but this feat is a little more dif­ficult for some than it is for others.

College is hard. Academics have never been so challenging, and extracurricular activities can be just as demanding.

In addition, most individuals would like to have a semblance of a social life.

However, some students are more concerned with working enough hours that week to pay their own tuition than attending every event on campus.

As a cellular biology major with a chemistry minor, junior Meagan Young is also an execu­tive member of the CNU rowing team, as well as member of Alpha Chi Sigma.

This would be enough to fill most students’ schedules, but Young also works as a server at the Newport News pizzeria Mellow Mushroom in Tech Center.

As an employee that works solely based on tips, Young’s income can sometimes be difficult to determine, but most of time it pays more than an hourly wage would.

However, because it is an off-campus job, the more difficult part of working as server while at school, is that they are not as understanding of stu­dents’ schedules.

Young is one of the few college students working at the restaurant, so it is sometimes difficult to voice the importance of her schoolwork.

“When given [the question] which comes first, school or work? You’d think the answer would be easy. School, right? That’s why I’m here,” said Young. “But without work, I can’t be here.”

In order to get the most out of her college experi­ence, Young sometimes sacrifices sleep to remain an active member of the CNU community. She often helps close the restaurant at 12 a.m. and then wakes up at 4:30 a.m. for rowing practice.

Her work ethic is admirable and her managers see that.

“They know that when I ask for a day off it’s for something important,” Young said.

Working through college was not Young’s idea, but rather her parents’, who both paid for college them­selves.

Though Young admits that it teaches responsibil­ity, times have certainly changed since her parents were in school.

“With inflation, college has become so much more expensive and the way to make money hasn’t really changed a whole lot for people our age,” said Young. “It’s becoming a slightly impossible task.”

However, Young is living the impossible and is not alone in her journey.

A psychology major and future teacher, junior Jas­mine Ford is also no stranger to working and juggles two jobs while at CNU.

She is also a former member of the CNU Track and Field team, as well as a volunteer at the Newport News elementary school, Riverside.

Because she works in the Freeman Center, and is also a server at Texas Roadhouse, Ford is an expert at balancing her time and often gets her schoolwork done a week in advance.

Despite her admirable efforts to remain an active member of the CNU community, according to Ford, college does not feel worth the time and money. The process is rather a segue into the real world that she cannot pass up.

“I have to do it if I want to teach my little kiddos,” said Ford.

Her advice to students struggling financially or look­ing to work their way through college is to continue contacting different people and researching online for scholarships. There is always an opportunity if you go after it.

“Don’t be afraid to reach out,” said Ford. “At first I thought there was nothing anyone could do for me and I was on my own, but then I went to the Admissions Office and found that there is money out there. You just have to find it.”

Both Young and Ford discovered that with the stress of working while in school, it is the friends they have made that keep them grounded and sane.

“Also calendars are the best things ever,” Young adds.