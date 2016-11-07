Philanthropy events take over campus

For the past couple of months, sororities and fraternities on campus have been filling the Breezeway and Trible Plaza with tables of baked goods, boxes to be filled with donations and pies to be thrown in their members’ faces.

It seems that these students do not have a limit to how far they will go to raise money and aware­ness for the causes they find important.

Alpha Phi’s Socktober

Alpha Phi just wrapped up their October drive for warm accessory items for the homeless. With the cold weather quickly approaching, the sisters collected socks, gloves, hats, scarves and other knitted items to keep the less fortunate members of the Newport News community warm during the season.

“Socks are the most needed, but most under donated item for homeless citizens,” said senior Logan Cook, current president of Alpha Phi. “Our national philanthropies are important, but we know there’s so much that we can do in our own backyard.”

Gamma Phi Beta’s Cider for a Cause

The sisters of Gamma Phi Beta hosted a phi­lanthropy event on Nov. 1 to raise money for their national philanthropy, Girls on the Run.

This after school program works to inspire young girls to be happy, confident and healthy, while creatively integrating running into their programs.

As Gamma Phi Beta’s mission is to “Build Strong Girls,” this cause is extremely important to them. Their big philanthropy event this semes­ter, Moonball, is on Nov. 19 and is a volleyball tournament, with all proceeds benefitting Girls on the Run.

In order to maximize their contribution to the foundation, they hosted a mini philan­thropy event where they sold hot cider and other fall treats, while spreading the word to the CNU commu­nity about the importance of building strong girls.

Alpha Phi Alpha’s Stroll to the Polls

As one of the most popular student-run events on campus, Alpha Phi Alpha’s Stroll to the Polls is back for the fourth time on Nov. 2.

The event works to emphasize voter aware­ness and the importance of exercising one’s right to vote. It also helps to raise money for March of Dimes, which works to improve the health of mothers and babies. Different organizations try their hand at strolling, a distinctive form of dance, to compete for the title of Stroll Champion.

Tickets for Stroll to the Polls will be seven dol­lars in the Breezeway and eight dollars at the door.

Phi Mu and Pi Kappa Alpha’s Dance Marathon

On Nov. 3, the sisters of Phi Mu and the brothers of Pi Kappa Alpha will be joining forces to host their annual Dance Marathon to raise money for the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughter, which is their local philanthropy.

“CHKD treats thousand of children every year, and we have the incredible ability to raise money for the hospital,” said Phi Mu senior Caty Brown, who is helping plan and run the event. “Plus it’s a fun event for the CNU community.”

Tickets are $5 at the door.