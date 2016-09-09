Psi Upsilon launches Friends of Phi Nu program

CNU not only encourages students to dream big, but gives them the means to accomplish those dreams. An apt example of a dream set in motion is Psi Upsilon’s new mentoring program at Hidenwood Elementary School called “Friends of Phi Nu”.

While Psi U is no stranger to working with children, the fraternity frequently volunteers at the Boy’s and Girl’s Club in Denbigh, this ambitious new program was basically an accident.

“I went to the school and while I was there I talked to the principal,” junior Rico Francis, philanthropy chairman and creator of the program, said. “It was just going to be something like: ‘Hey, I’m going to get some brothers in here to cut bulletin board paper for you.’ And with that, I just saw the passion she had for her school and her students. And I thought I have the passion, energy, and the brothers to do something bigger than that. So I spent four months with her creating a youth development program.”

The brothers of Psi U will have the opportunity to mentor boys on a one-on-one basis from 8-3 p.m. during school hours once a week or help the teachers prepare for classes if they are unable to make that large of a time commitment. Even playing basketball with the students counts as service, Francis noted.

“It’s just to show that they matter and have a reason to come to school,” he said.

So far, 25 members have verbally committed. Francis is excited to see the immediate impact of his program on both the brothers and on the kids.

“Hidenwood has about 40% of their population that is at or below the poverty level, so a lot of these students don’t have dads or older brothers or have stable homes,” Francis said. “So we’re going to be that bridge for them. And we’re going to do it by playing basketball or having a conversation.”

These seemingly average things will have an enormous impact on the community, which is something that Francis suggests students need to care more about.

“Plenty of organizations on campus are raising money for philanthropies nationally. But I feel like organizations need to focus locally with that as well,” he said.

Psi U’s national philanthropy is raising awareness of mental health and suicide prevention.

“Although I do support large philanthropies, it kind of feels like you’re putting money into a tank and it kind of gets siphoned in with everyone else’s,” Francis said.

Francis hopes that this mentoring program will help mitigate that feeling. “We need to make an impact on the local community with kids that are surrounding us, with individuals that are surrounding us, and with Newport News as a whole,” he said. “Although we want to save the world we have to save where we are first.”

In addition to the mentoring program, Psi U will be collecting school supplies until Friday, September 9th that will go to the students at Hidenwood.