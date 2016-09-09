Relaxation guide to Newport News

With a new and busy school year beginning, it is easy to become overwhelmed by classes and extracurricular activities. As you are starting to ease your way from the undisturbed days of summer into new adventures, remember to take time for yourself away from strangling responsibilities.

Here are some of the best relaxing escapes at CNU and in the Newport News community.

1. Noland trail

As a favorite of many students, the Noland Trail is a quick walk from campus, leading to a beautiful five-mile path surrounding Lake Maury. Whether you’re biking, jogging or just wandering, encompassing yourself in nature and all things green will ease your mind immediately.

2. Lions Gate Bridge

Leading out of the Noland, toward the James River is a bridge that seems a little out of place, a little too extravagant for this area. However, it is a perfect spot to watch the sun go down. Be sure to bring your headphones to drown out your thoughts, and watch as the sun sinks beneath the water.

3. The beach

Any place where you can find sand between your toes and a good view of the water is a wonderful place to be. From the short drive to Huntington Park, to the Riverwalk in Yorktown, to the beaches of Buckroe, Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks, there is no shortage of beautiful places to immerse yourself in.

4. Aromas

Coffee is a staple of college and cute cafes just add atmosphere. Aromas, located in City Center, has both. Einstein’s is fine, but if you are looking to get away from the library and still have all the perks that come with it, Aromas is the place to go. Their food is delicious and their coffee is respectable. Bring a friend and catch up over a cup of Joe.

5. Secret garden in the Ferguson

If you are looking for a tranquil spot that doesn’t require you to leave campus, check out the secret garden in the Ferguson Center. With porch swings and a running fountain, the garden is equipped to be the perfect thinking spot. If you are lucky, you might hear your fellow classmates practicing, providing the perfect soundtrack to your escape.

6. Tables by the fountain

As a newer building on campus, Christopher Newport Hall has yet to be explored by some students. If you have not discovered the outdoor tables on the second floor above the fountain, then you are missing out. Once it starts cooling off, snag a table and listen to the water fall beneath you.