Review : Hummingbird Macarons and Desserts

Froyo. Cupcakes. Donuts. It’s all been done. Are macarons next? No typo – macarons not macaroons. While both have French origins and are delightful sugary getaways, they are quite different.

A macaroon is a more general term for moist and dense cookies, often with a healthy amount of dried coconut and egg whites.

Macarons, however, are meringue-based cookies that look like colorful, little dream sandwiches.

The outsides are made with almond flour and again egg whites, but it’s what’s inside that sets them apart. Vanilla birthday cake, black pepper raspberry, cappuccino, salted caramel and pistachio are but a handful of the flavors of the buttercream ganache that fill the insides.

Historic Norfolk may be a 30-minute drive from CNU, but with offerings like Hummingbird’s Macarons & Desserts, it is a welcome escape.

A cobblestoned street will guide you to 501 Botetourt St., where a colorful window etching of a hummingbird marks this confectionery’s entrance.

Inside, the atmosphere borrows from fairy tales— tiny tea party sets, white antique chairs and round tables and a mesmerizing pastry case of pastel-colored sweets. The only thing missing are Snow White’s talking animals.

Biting into a macaron is like seeing a double rainbow; it’s immediately enjoyable but gone in a moment.

It might feel courteous to try cutting one of these cookies in half to share, but it’s also wasted labor due to their crumbling nature. You have an excuse to be selfish and eat every last bit.

Good luck buying some to-go for a friend; they mimic the addictiveness of Oreos and stand no chance of making it back to campus.

The employees are as happy to be working here as the customers are to be dining ­­— a refreshing contrast from a certain local Newport News coffee shop.

Hummingbird does serve coffee though, as does their neighbor CURE Coffeehouse, a local gem that’s yet another reason to visit old Botetourt St.

With a giant chalkboard that invites artists to contribute their work, a uniquely relaxing atmosphere and welcoming staff, this little Hummingbird shop creates an inviting community space.

But if you still can’t drag your friend away from their homework, at least you can make them oh so jealous on Instagram.