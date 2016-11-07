RHA invites spooky guests into their dorms

One of the many traditions CNU holds every Halloween is the Residence all Associations Trick or Treat event where freshmen residence halls have a competition to see who can design the most decorative Halloween-themed hall. Students also have the opportunity to pass out candy to the children of CUs faculty and staff. On Oct. 30, the freshman residence halls were aflutter with costumes, candy and children—all definitive signs of the RHA Trick-or-Treat event. This event is a unique CNU tradition because it allows students, faculty, staff and children to come together outside of an academic setting and every year proves to be a great experience for everyone involved.

Even though the Trick or Treat event is fun for the kids, it is just as fun for the freshmen that decide to participate in the festivities. About a week before the actual event, students can start decorating their halls for Halloween.

The hall with the spookiest and most creative decorations wins a pizza party courtesy of RHA.

The RHA trick or treat winners were Santoro 3 North, Potomac North 4B, York West 2A and York East 3B. This year’s decorations included all sorts of themes ranging from Disney to Willy Wonka to pumpkin patches.

There was a lot of hard work involved in order to make this event run smoothly.

Freshman and RHA member Erin Smith called the event a success because “a lot of people came out and the hallway decorations looked great.”

When asked about the planning for Trick or Treat, Smith talked about how RHA had to fund the candy and plan the routes trick or treaters would take in each of the different resident halls.

Along with all the logistical planning, they were also in charge of judging the hall decorations and deciding who would win the pizza prize.

For Smith, she says her favorite part of the evening was “seeing all of the little kids in costumes.”