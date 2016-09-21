Seeing double: growing up with a twin

It’s pretty common to meet a set a twins in your neighborhood or old high school, but it’s not quite as usual to come across twins at the same college, due to differing interests and skills. Juniors Sydney and Shelby Bergstrom, and sophomores Crosby and Tanner Reed are two sets of twins that happened to choose the same college path.

Both parties agree that being a twin has had a major impact on their lives. Constantly having the same person with you throughout the entirety of your childhood can cause a friendly “silent competition” between any pair of siblings, said Shelby and Sydney.

However, being a twin does have its perks, especially when it comes to interactions with other family members. Crosby claims he “can communicate with [Tanner] silently from across the room.”

“If our mom was mad at us we could have an entire exchange without her knowing,” said Crosby.

While one might think that the twins would want to branch out to different schools, this was not the case for either pair. “[Being a twin] wasn’t a factor in choosing a college,” says Tanner, “but it certainly [didn’t] hurt either!”

According to Sydney, “Shelby and I just ended up picking CNU. We both kept open minds and ended up choosing the same [school].”

Even though they grew up in the same environment and picked the same college, no twins are exactly alike.Though similar, Crosby is talkative and does improv while Tanner plays the piano.

“I’m probably more introverted to kind of counteract his extroversion,” said Tanner. “Also he’s kind of a messy roommate.”

Sydney and Shelby, on the other hand, have the similar personalities and are both majoring in a business field, however they claim that they do have their differences.

Having a sibling the same age can be difficult. You go through nearly every family, friend and school experience together. You are practically inseparable from birth and though that togetherness can get tiring, it is comforting to know that you will always have that person there.

“No matter what I say, Crosby knows exactly where I’m coming from,” said Tanner. “I’m usually very careful with my words because he usually isn’t, but he knows what I’m talking about no matter how awkward I am with other people.”

“Shelby is my best friend,” said Sydney. “She sometimes can be the most annoying individual but I do not know how I would do life without her. I guess that is a typical twin response, but its true.”