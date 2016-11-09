Stroll to the Polls : Encouraging voters through dance

Students got there two hours early to save seats. Classes were skipped. Homework was disregarded. No one wanted to miss what was about to go down in the Ferguson Center on Nov. 2.

After winning Campus Event of the Year last school year, Alpha Phi Alpha’s Stroll to the Polls has become a staple event at CNU and has continuously grown larger each year.

To benefit one of their four national programs “A Voteless People is a Hopeless People,” the event works to raise voter awareness and encourage students to exercise their right to vote.

Strolling is a traditional dance, sometimes referred to as party walking, that originates from National Pan-Hellenic Council.

Often called the Divine Nine, NPHC is made up of nine historically African American, international Greek fraternities and sororities, three of which are on CNU’s campus.

Organizations participating in the event rehearse a stroll and compete against each other for the title of Stroll Champions.

The Alphas offered to help all of the organizations participating to ensure that the movements they were doing could be considered strolling.

A total of eight organizations competed this year, with Phi Mu coming in third place, Alpha Phi in second place and Gamma Phi Beta coming out on top.

After three years of placing third, the sisters of Gamma Phi Beta were especially happy to win this year.

They won the crowd over with their election- themed performance and synchronized movements, and they even had their own Snapchat geotag to encourage the crowd to vote for them. This proved helpful during deliberation.

The scoring system was broken down into three categories. Twenty-five percent of a team’s final score was based on how much money the organization raised for March of Dimes, another one of Alpha Phi Alpha’s national philanthropies.

The next 25 percent was based on a vote from the crowd in attendance at the event.

The last 50 percent was given by the judges, who are all members of different NPHC organizations, meaning that they had the expertise to score correctly.

According to senior Rodney Smith who coordinated the event, the planning process was difficult and long.

They began to plan this year’s event only weeks after Stroll to the Polls in 2015 came to a close.

On top of normal planning like reserving the venue, picking the date and getting teams to register, Alpha Phi Alpha gained seven new brothers who had to be introduced to the event and learn how to stroll, and memorize background information.

“Planning for anything is always difficult, but the final product always makes it worth it,” Smith said.

As a crucial aspect of the only male Divine Nine fraternity on campus, strolling brings a different culture to CNU and a different outlook on the Greek community.

“It also keeps everyone happy,” said Smith. “We stroll at the most random moments, in the DSU, Trible Plaza and even Regattas. While everyone is stressed being college students, it is good to just have fun and relax and live.”

Stroll to the Polls has come a long way since its beginnings in 2013 and each year it has gotten bigger and better.

In the future, Smith hopes that the event will continue to grow and that new Alpha brothers will carry on the tradition, making strides to help this event become the best on campus.

“From freshmen to seniors, from IFC to Panhellenic, from clubs to athletes, the end goal is to bring our entire campus together for one great cause and one great night,” said Smith.