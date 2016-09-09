Student Ambassadors making a change on campus

As summertime winds down, “prospective student season” is upon CNU Student Ambassadors. The job of these 50 Ambassadors is to prove to hundreds of future high school graduates that CNU is the place to be.

A Student Ambassador’s job is to give campus tours to these individuals and their families. They undergo visits from people from all around the state and country from Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m.

Rico Francis, a third year veteran Ambassador, believes that his job requires a student who embodies CNU. The reason he chose to undertake this task is because of the unforgettable experience he had when he went on his first campus tour. He remembers his tour guide’s positive attitude towards the university.

This later influenced him to apply for the same job, hoping to make a similar impact on the prospective students he toured.

Although Francis has been giving tours for three years now, the process does not get repetitive for him.

“I try to change it up,” said Francis. “Each tour group has a different personality and gives a different reaction toward each campus spiel.”

Along with the repetition, there comes a script they must follow. Therefore, a lot of these Student Ambassadors have the same jokes that they use each tour.

Nassir Criss is newcomer on the job. Even though he has been doing this for about three months, he likes to use the same five jokes to humor his tour groups.

According to Criss, however, he has different of ways of saying them in order to keep things fresh.

“I love meeting new people,” said Criss “I love putting smiles on people’s faces.”

Like any other job, Student Ambassadors have had to feel the wrath of embarrassment, uncomfortable weather and very awkward questions.

“I ran into a golf cart when walking backwards,” said Francis.

Walking backwards while talking to a dozen people is the norm for this job and is something these students will get the hang of fast.

They also must get used to talking with hundreds of people who might have strange topics of conversation.

Francis, for example, has been asked how many people can he fit in his bathtub.

Katherine Mumaw has not had a tripping-while-walking-backwards incident but she too has been asked weird questions while on the job.

“Sometimes they will ask me if I have a boyfriend,” said Mumaw.

Besides the awkward moments, they all agree that this job is unique from any other.

“These are my people. This is the best decision I have made,” said Mumaw.