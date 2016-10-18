The Banned Books Readout

Every year the American Library Association sponsors a Banned Books Week in an attempt to raise awareness of the many restrictions that adults around the country have placed on reading material.

As institutions that encourage learning and critical thinking, colleges and universities should therefore encourage the freedom to read texts that may cause offense, in the interest of promoting an educational environment free of literary constraints.

In honor of this campaign, CNU held a Banned Books Readout on Sept. 29, orchestrated by Dr. Kara Keeling.

During the reading, students and professors read excerpts from books that had been frequently banned, but that held a special meaning to them. From familiar titles like “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Captain Underpants” to less known ones such as “What My Mother Doesn’t Know,” students were able to share the importance of these novels with their peers and professors.

In an email interview, Keeling disclosed her own reading experiences that shaped her world view. As a child, no one restricted her reading and she often read books that were supposedly for adult readers. Although she admits that she didn’t always understand what they were talking about, she learned and certainly was not damaged by her findings.

“Most important, I learned that reading was good, that knowledge was helpful and powerful, that I understood the world around me better for having read,” said Keeling.

Many people that attempt to censor novels frequently base their criticisms on the book’s reputation rather than their personal experience with the story. Often times they wrongly believe that if a controversial issue is presented, the author is automatically condoning it. This is not usually the case. Authors tend to bring up these issues to encourage discussion in a safe learning environment.

In the last decade (2000-2009), more than 5000 book challenges were reported in the U.S. alone. These challenges were made on a variety of different bases: sexually explicit content, offensive language, violence, homosexuality, and occult or satanic language, to name a few. These complaints were most popular in classrooms, school libraries and public libraries, though there were bannings in college classes, academic libraries and prisons as well. The majority of objections were made by parents.

These statistics may seem absurd for a country in which the first amendment of the constitution secures one’s freedom of speech, but they are nevertheless true.

“That’s why the Banned Book Readout is important: to affirm those freedoms and to show why books matter,” said Keeling. “Each year students get up and affirm how particular books have been important to them, changed their thinking, helped them navigate the difficulties of life. Each of these stories have been challenged multiple times: some people have tried to restrict other people’s access to them. The Readout makes clear why these books are important, in a very personal way.”

With each reading, it became evident that each person had been touched by these books that others have considered unfit reading material.

There was something special in the air that night, something comforting in the community of people gathered for the same reason: to defy the censorship that has and continues to plague our world.