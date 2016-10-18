The best and worst on-campus jobs

Looking for a job on campus? CNU offers a wide range of job opportunities for students, most of which are flexible enough to fit into a busy schedule. However, each job on campus has a certain dynamic, which may appeal to one student but not to another.

In order to come up with my own ranking of jobs on campus, I went around and interviewed various student employees about their starting pay, their benefits, and their downsides. The employees wished to remain anonymous.

Front Desk

Whether it be at the Freeman Center or the DSU, a front desk job is seemingly the most relaxed job on campus. One student employee reported that “about fifty percent” of her shifts were free to work on school assignments – that is, when there are no guests to attend to. Both pay and benefits vary depending on the department and the shift, but the starting pay is typically $7.25 and discounts may apply.

Resident Assistant

This one demands a genuine desire to make a positive impact in students’ lives as well as a lot of patience. According to one RA, being a Resident Assistant means being “the most immediate resource” of counsel and answers for students. The job requires a minimum GPA of 2.6 and includes responsibilities such as “maintaining” their respective halls, “attending weekly staff meetings”, and “being on duty at the desk and on call.” Although there is no direct pay, room and board are covered, and “building relationships” with residents and “making positive changes in their lives” is a fulfilling experience, according to this RA.

Tutor

Occasionally, one-on-one tutoring jobs open up. If you are passionate and/or skilled in a certain area of study, you may enjoy tutoring a fellow student in the subject. Most tutoring jobs require completion of certain courses. The starting hourly pay is $10, and shifts and hours are based on appointment.

Einstein’s Barista

Especially during the morning rush, Einstein’s is buzzing with coffee-guzzlers and bagel-munchers, and the student baristas behind the counter are working extra hard to meet their customers’ needs. Despite Einstein’s fast-paced and occasionally “stressful” environment, the team of baristas makes up a “really social” community of “ridiculously friendly coworkers.” The starting hourly pay is $7.25, and the shifts are flexible – some work upwards of twenty hours per week and some work less than ten.

Captain’s Locker Salesclerk

According to one student employee, a job at the Captain’s Locker entails an “always-on-your-feet” kind of work ethic. From serving customers to stacking shelves, this job is sure to momentarily take your mind off of upcoming papers and exams – and earn you some extra cash while you’re at it. In addition to store discounts, the starting hourly pay for a salesclerk at Captain’s Locker is $7.25. The shifts are flexible, with a minimum of five hours per week.

Office Assistant

Compared to the last couple of jobs, being an office assistant provides a more relaxed and quiet environment. An office assistant should expect to perform simple tasks such as making copies, answering the phone, processing spread sheets, and filing papers – which, unless you are interested in the department of that particular office, may grow tedious over time. The starting hourly pay is $7.25, and the shifts are flexible according to the employee’s schedule. Hours per week tend to be within the 15-20 hour range.

Looking for an on-campus job but don’t know where to start? Check out CNU’s Center for Career Planning or their website, CNU Career Connect, to learn more about the current job openings on campus.