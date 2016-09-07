The ultimate freshman bucket list

Bond with your hallmates

Once you get to campus and start Welcome Week, your hallmates will be the first people that you will meet. They will become your second family, which makes it so important to build strong bonds with them. You will meet people with all different interests who you would never have known otherwise.

Attend important campus events

One of the best ways to get to know CNU is to attend an organization’s event. Whether it is Fall Fest in September, a Campus Activities Board movie night throughout the year, or Holiday Happening in December, these events are a part of the traditions of CNU that students look forward to every year. No matter the event, they serve as a great way to bond with others.

Take a beach trip

As we all know, many beaches surround CNU, such as Huntington Park Beach, Yorktown Beach and Virginia Beach. Some beaches may be right down the road or may require a longer commute, but whatever beach you may choose, taking a beach day allows you to escape the stress from school, get some Vitamin D, and take in the time at the beach that you would not get normally.

Late night Cook Out runs

If you don’t know what Cook Out is, you will soon find out. Cook Out is a CNU favorite that many students go to for delicious burgers, milkshakes and other foods that will make you want to come back. Another aspect that makes Cook Out popular among students is how the restaurant will stay open until 3 a.m. so Cook Out is a great place to eat for night owls. Even if you don’t consider yourself a night owl, try a late night Cook Out run at least once.

Get involved on campus

Campus involvement is a crucial part to the college experience and will help shape your time here at CNU. There are so many clubs and organizations that students can join that represent a variety of interests. Whether you join a small club, Greek organization, sports team, or find an on-campus job, the experiences will help you learn more about yourself and about the CNU community. Also, don’t be afraid to try something completely new because you never know what that experience can bring to you.

Take a walk on the Noland Trail

Right beside CNU’s campus is a five-mile path called the Noland Trail that surrounds a lake and is located right beside the Mariner’s Museum. You may see or even hear many students talk about this trail and many use the trail as a way to get exercise and explore. So next time you are feeling adventurous, grab a friend, a camera, and take the time to explore the nature trail that many students enjoy.

Sit on the steps of the CNU Hall

The steps leading up to CNU Hall appear sky high and gives an extraordinary view of campus. What makes the view even better is around the time the sun sets, the campus glows and anyone can see the sun glid down just behind the bell tower; so anytime you and your friends are bored on a beautiful night, check out one of many spectacular CNU sunsets.