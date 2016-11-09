The Women’s Leadership Summit

The Panhellenic Council has partnered with the Coalition for Collegiate Women’s Leadership to host a mini version of their national women’s conference. Over a hundred students are expected to gather in the DSU Ballroom on Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. to participate in CNU’s first Women’s Leadership Summit.

With the purpose of bringing together female leaders on campus, this Summit is working to promote positive relationships between faculty and students, while providing a learning opportunity to empower these women to further their leadership experience.

The day will start with a welcome and opening session led by Mary Simeoli, an Alpha Delta Pi alum who is trained to conduct development exercises, and has had her fair share in leadership roles.

Students will then break out into educational block sessions. There will be a morning block and an afternoon block. During each block there will be five different sessions happening at the same time. Each student will have the opportunity to go to two of those sessions in the morning and two in the afternoon.

Each session will be led by various members of the CNU community, including University Fellows, President’s Leadership Program representatives, a staff member who works in dining services, a staff member who works in university advancement, as well as student leaders on campus.

The closing key note speaker will be Rosemary Trible.

There will also be a luncheon, during which a panel of students will speak, as well as a dessert reception to bring the day to a close.

The planning for the event began last semester. One of Panhellenic’s goals for this school year is to bring together women leaders from all over campus. Rather than focusing on just Greek women, the Summit is open to all CNU women that are looking to expand their leadership knowledge.

In order to ensure that the number of Greek women in attendance is not overwhelming, the coordinators capped their applications to make up no more than fifty percent of the total attendees.

“The women on our campus are really strong, but they could be even stronger,” said Frank Lopez, coordinator for Greek life, as well as the coordinator for the Women’s Leadership Summit.

He says that excellent leadership exists in “various pockets” on campus, but not all as one. If these women all unified together in a peer-mentor type way, it could strengthen their leadership abilities, while strengthening the CNU community as a whole.

“We want to have a women’s community that can actively engage in leadership across campus,” said Lopez. “However, we want to do it as a community rather than as individuals.”

In the future, Lopez and the rest of the Summit coordinators hope to not only make the Summit a new tradition, but enlarge it, turning it into a regional conference. They would invite institutions in the Tidewater area, as well as Hampton, but would also invite universities in areas as far as Richmond.

Panhellenic is working to make CNU a hub for collegiate women’s leadership.

Lopez hopes that through the Summit students will learn how to spend the rest of their time on campus.

“Whether it’s a freshman who has got three years left or a senior who has just got a semester,” said Lopez. “What I really hope is that they learn to give and take what they can from this community especially in the areas of giving back and serving each other.”