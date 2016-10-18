The Writing Center is an asset to all students

With midterm grades already submitted, students should start looking to the end of the semester when many will have long term papers due. Some will procrastinate until the night before to begin researching. If you are one of these people, this is your friendly reminder to begin drafting now.

One of the many resources available to students while writing papers is the Writing Center.

The typical process begins with an appointment, at the start of which the student sits down with a tutor.

Appointments last for half an hour, but they can be made in groups. An appointment for multiple people can last for an hour. Principally, a session focuses on structural and organizational issues.

The Writing Center helps with all types of papers, so the sessions vary according to the type of paper that the professor requires.

One of the most common misconceptions with the writing center is that the tutors serve as editors. Dr. Nicole Emmelhainz, Writing Center Director, was adamant that “we are not an editing service.”

The student authors are asked to read their paper out loud, which lets them catch errors they may have made and not realized. Students are asked questions by tutors to clarify their arguments. The center puts most, if not all, of the responsibility on the student authors. Most of what the center does is specific to the instructions and rubrics of the paper in question, but Dr. Emmelhainz gave some general words of advice.

She stated that no matter the type of paper or discipline, a formal paper should always be able to answer the questions: what is the purpose and who is the audience?

Papers should follow a logical order, where statements add meaning to each other. Quotes and primary sources should be well integrated in the piece.

A student writing consultant, Briana Stewart, explained that students should begin working on papers early, so that they have time to get help if they need it. She also warned against using the general words ‘this’ and ‘it’ too often in essays.

An author shouldn’t “assume that the reader knows what you’re talking about,” she said.

Most importantly, students should feel welcome to come to the Writing Center.

“Writing is a collaborative effort,” said Stewart. Writing centers are sometimes negatively stereotyped to be for poor writers, but even professors and professional authors are always learning more about writing.

“[Tutors] are not [there] to judge or critique you, we’re another set of eyes,” said Stewart.

The Writing Center can give students the extra boost that they need to lift their writing to a higher level.