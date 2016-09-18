Transfer students: their road to CNU

For many CNU students, CNU is the only college they have known. Most students come straight from high school as freshmen, but for a few in CNU’s student body, they have had experiences elsewhere. Transfer students make up a small portion of the student body at CNU. Many complete associate degrees or a few semesters at other institutions before transferring. Transfer students get a unique perspective of CNU and college life in general as they can compare it to other schools and experiences.

Transferring to any school including CNU can be difficult. Transfer students do not get a welcome week or the enthusiasm that freshmen experience. Many transfer students arrive at CNU as juniors so making friends when they feel two years behind can be scary.

Communication can also be “choppy” between students and the multiple departments at CNU, as junior and first semester transfer student Jordan Marshall explained.

“The hardest part about transferring has been the process itself,” said Marshall. “It was difficult to figure out how or where things should be submitted and it seemed like every time I thought I had everything completed, there was something else they needed from me that I had not known about. Since I finished with all of that, starting school and being a CNU student has been great!”

Marshall added that the Transfer Enrollment Office was, “helpful with answering questions.”

Entering a new school where students have already formed their friend groups and settled into their college habits can be daunting for transfers.

Senior and transfer student Charity Rupert explained that, “the process was not very smooth.

The administration was fine, but actually getting involved and connected to campus and campus life was not easy. It was doable, but I had to go to various buildings and ask many strangers where things were and where I could find information on various topics.”

Sometimes transfer students can feel as though they are not true Captains or have missed out on the college life at CNU, but there are many ways for the students to get plugged in and involved.

CNU has many clubs and sports teams that transfer students can take advantage of.

Rupert suggested that there should be a club or events specifically for transfer students to meet each other and get involved faster. These clubs and teams can be the ideal means to adjusting to CNU life and making friends.

“Don’t allow people to make you feel like you are not a true Captain simply because you were not at CNU from the beginning,” said Rupert. “It simply means that you have a wider variety of experience manning different ships.”