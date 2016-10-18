Voter registration at CNU

At some point this month, you’ve run into a student with a clipboard who, after startling you a little, asked if you were registered to vote. It seems like they’re everywhere: classrooms, CAB events, crosswalks. That’s because to them, voter registration is a campaign in and of itself. But why?

The easy answer is that it’s for a grade. Dr. Diane Griffith’s macro social work class made voter registration their big fall project. The class was split up into teams, which is why it may feel like so many people are accosting you with information.

From there students were tasked with either obtaining signatures stating that people were already registered, or getting their classmates to register as a Newport News resident/absentee for their corresponding hometowns.

But voter registration is more than just a project.

Senior Cassidy McNeely said in an email interview that she undertook the assignment because she felt it was her duty as a future social worker to “encourage people to engage with the world around them and let their voice be heard.”

This encouragement took all forms.

Social work students campaigned in classrooms, and stationed themselves outside heavily trafficked student events, including September’s Fall Fest, during which they drew in over a hundred signatures.

Senior Samantha Morrison said that, second to Fall Fest, the time in classrooms was the most beneficial because the professors were so supportive and always gave the social work groups plenty of time to talk.

Although the social work students could have registered anyone, it was mostly their fellow classmates that the initiative was directed towards.

“Learning about how much of an impact millennials can have on an election has made me passionate about students getting out the vote,” says McNeely.

In order to court that audience, groups began employing tactics that appealed to our more millennial sensibilities, creating Facebook pages dedicated to their cause, and even filming a voting promo featuring President Trible, which can be found on the social work Facebook page Knope 2016 on Facebook.

The social work students have made registration their cause for almost two months now, and they are beginning to feel its affects.

Senior Chrissy Constable said in an email interview that being so hands on in this election cycle has made her more invested in its outcome, and much more informed, especially when it comes to the weight of the millennial demographic.

“I gained a deeper understanding of the impact that our population—college students—could have on the vote.”

Statistics show that elderly people exercise their right to vote the most often, but for McNeely, “we young people are the ones whose lives will be affected by the policies passed in office… we need to get our voices heard.”

Morrison had a similar reaction, stating that “it is really shocking how many people are unaware of the process to register, especially since our generation has the potential to swing an election.”

The voter registration deadline for Virginia was this past Monday, but as of press time the social work students had gathered a minimum of 312 signatures of pre-registration, 20 registrations and 32 absentee ballot applications.

Constable, Morrison and McNeely are all from the same group, Knope 2016. Reaching out to the Captain’s Log is part of their platform.