ZTA encourages us to Think Pink

The sisters of Zeta Tau Alpha kicked off the month of “Pinktober” by hosting their first “Fight Like a Girl” inflatable jousting tournament on Friday, Sept. 23. Eleven teams participated in the event with the brothers of Pi Kappa Alpha coming in first place.

“Fight Like a Girl” was the first of the five events Zeta Tau Alpha will host throughout the month of October and through the beginning of November to support Breast Cancer Awareness month.

ZTA’s national philanthropy is Breast Cancer Education and Awareness and throughout the events, the sisters will help raise awareness to the CNU community.

All of the proceeds from the events will be going to the Zeta Tau Alpha Foundation, which will help support future educational and philanthropic programs.

“Pinktober is special to me because it helps me live out the creed of my organization, ‘to think in terms of all mankind and our service in the world,’” said ZTA’s philanthropy chair, junior Shelby Bergstrom.

“My grandma is a Breast Cancer survivor and she is one of the most important women in my life. Having the opportunity to help raise awareness and education for women gives me an opportunity to give back to people like my grandma,” continues Bergstrom.

Educational Workshop

One of ZTA’s national partnerships, Bright Pink, will host a workshop that will be open to women of the CNU Community to come and partake in. During this workshop, representatives from Bright Pink will provide facts about breast and ovarian health and teach strategies that can help lower the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer.

This workshop will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Forbes 1022 starting at 7:30 p.m. and the event will count as an Honors and PLP event.

Sporting Events

Zeta Tau Alpha will host their annual Pink Out games with the CNU Hockey and Football teams.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, ZTA and the CNU Ice Hockey team will host the “Stick it to Cancer” Pink Out game at the Hampton Roads Ice Complex at 10 p.m. and a portion of the ticket sales will go to the Zeta Tau Alpha Foundation.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, ZTA will present the “Tackling Breast Cancer” football game against Montclair State University. At the game, ZTA will be raffling off a set of cornhole boards, themed baskets and will have a Krispy Kreme fundraiser.

On Oct. 16, sisters will participate in the Washington Redskins Crucial Catch game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedEx Field.

One of ZTA’s other national partnerships is with the National Football League and every year, thousands of ZTA members from all over the country participate by passing out Think Pink ribbons to the spectators of the game.

The more volunteers each chapter has, the more credit each chapter receives.

All of the money raised will go towards the Zeta Tau Alpha Foundation.

Pageants

The last event that ZTA will host as part of their Pinktober events will be their second “Big Man on Campus” pageant on Nov. 9.

The participating organizations may have one male representative and throughout the competition they will be able to show off their best pink outfit and talents. They will also share why they think they are the best candidate to become the next Big Man on Campus.

“My overall goal for Pinktober is to raise awareness and education about Breast Cancer Education and Awareness on CNU’s campus and beyond. I want people to feel connected to our philanthropy and want us to raise money to give back to the one in eight women that are affected with Breast Cancer during their lifetime,” said Bergstrom.