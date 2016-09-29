A Greener CNU

With conservation efforts taking the forefront of university’s minds, Christopher Newport University established its first Sustainability Committee in 2010 in order to enhance its own conservation efforts.

Five years later, the university has consistently recycled five tons of material per month, constructed more energy-efficient buildings and has elected its first Sustainability Coordinator, Ryan Kmetz, to facilitate conservation projects on campus.

Now, serving his second year at CNU, Kmetz is tasked with “empowering the community to collaborate with each other to live more sustainably,” and he partners with several clubs and organizations on campus to design and enact environmentally-beneficial changes to the function and management of the university.

In the past year, Kmetz has helped to add several new recycling locations on campus.

In June of 2016, Keep Virginia Beautiful awarded CNU with a grant of $1,000 to further enhance its recycling efforts.

This semester, Kmetz will partner with CNU’s student assembly to put this grant toward a new recycling project, which will educate the student public on which items can and cannot be recycled.

Kmetz hopes to turn CNU into a more sustainable community – and he defines sustainability as “meeting our needs without compromising our needs for the future.”

For students who would like to learn more about living sustainably, Kmetz – with the help of various CNU students – has created several online guides to sustainable living – ranging from the “do’s and don’ts of recycling” to the ways to get involved with upcoming eco-friendly projects.

According to Kmetz, teaching students how to live more sustainably is the first step to shaping CNU’s culture into a greener one.

Some of his upcoming projects for this year include expanding recycling to university events such as football games and installing several more bicycle repair stations around campus.

For those who would like to see their own eco-friendly ideas in action, Kmetz enjoys allowing students to take “initiative” in enacting their own ideas, and he provides assistance to students who would like to leave their green mark on CNU.

In order to gather statistics and guide his future sustainability projects, Kmetz created a survey to gauge the recycling habits of the CNU community.