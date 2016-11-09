Breakfast at Commons: An inside look at CNU Dining

It’s 6 a.m. and the world is still plunged in darkness. One-by-one, in a quivering rhythm, the dining workers filter through the back door of Commons.

Despite the darkness, there’s an untraceable energy about them— one even smiles and holds the door, a laugh breaks the morning quiet. This is the Commons breakfast staff.

June Miles, Dining Operations Manager, refers to the breakfast staff as her “heavy hitters,” because they prepare both breakfast and lunch.

In the morning, there are 15 people on shift. They clock in at 6 a.m. to get everything ready, including turning on all eight ovens, taking temperatures for the refrigerators and unloading Sysco shipments, which arrive every day except for Sunday, according to Miles.

“Breakfast is pretty standard, so they know exactly what they need to do,” she said.

One of the first things the dining staff does in the morning is start the music disk carousel.

Currently holding 168 disks and over 2600 songs that play on a continuous cycle, this is what keeps the tunes going throughout the day.

The music is chosen by Kevin Ososkie, Director of Dining Services, who decides songs that span from his personal collection of music to more recent hits he hears on the radio.

“It is fun, because I love music,” Ososkie said. “It’s one of the best parts of my job.”

Having a 15 person opening staff is “not a lot” Miles said, and most of the energy is spent cooking.

“For the morning shift, we feed about 1000 people,” Miles said.

While Commons does not log every specific food item by weight, Miles notes that popular items like eggs and bacon are weighed by the case.

On an average morning, the dining hall uses 140 pounds of bacon and 280 pounds of eggs between the omelette and general breakfast line.

But the mood of the kitchens— the newer called Warwick and the older Santoro— is not one of frantic activity.

There’s a sense that each employee is a cog in a larger, efficient machine. Miles attributes this to the collective dedication of the dining hall staff, even in the early, sometimes cold, mornings.

“It’s food service. Food just starts early, people start early, so we start even earlier,” Miles said.

“It’s just what you do. If it’s what you do and what you love, you just get up and go.”

Miles seems motivated not just by nature as a morning person, but also the amount of help she can provide to the students.

“I enjoy watching the students come in and watching them feel comfortable here,” she said. “And that they’re so relaxed while they’re here.

That’s something I always tell my staff, you know, we’re here to provide that comfort of home for them. This is home. This is home for 16 weeks and it’s our job just to make it inviting.”

Miles herself contributes to this inviting atmosphere by covering employees’ breaks and being available for student input.

There is often an unapproachable nature to ‘management’ and she works to erase that stigma.

“I make sure my managers and I are very hands-on, that we have no problem stopping what we’re doing and helping out,” she said.

“It keeps us fresh, it keeps us interacting with the students.”

One way she encourages interactions with students is through conversations on food allergies.

Miles has multiple food allergies herself.

This personal experience with allergies has influenced the protocol in the kitchen from the cleanliness to procedures for staff.

For example, they are required to take a food safety class online.

“We review everything constantly throughout the year about allergens and we just promote it and drill it in them all the time,” she said. “So they are trained, some understand it more than others.

It’s huge for me because I know what an allergic reaction is going to do to somebody and it’s not pretty.” Miles shared that two students, both with severe allergies, sometimes approach the dining staff if there is nothing for them to eat.

The dining staff can make them something in the kitchen that suits their needs.

“Sometimes we can’t offer everything you can get at home,” Miles said. “But we try really hard.”