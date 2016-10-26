Changing the Numbers

Over 700 people gathered at Newport News Park on the sunny morning of Oct. 15 with beads around their necks and tennis shoes strapped to their feet.

They were split off from each other, gathered in separate groups and talking quietly to their friends.

However, as the day drew on, the teams joined as one, all there to fight the same battle and to raise awareness for a cause that affects so many.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted its very first Newport News Out of the Darkness Walk, raising $20,550 for the foundation.

In the United States, a person dies by suicide every 13.3 minutes, claiming over 39,500 lives annually.

It is a cause of death that is 100 percent preventable, which is why so many people around the country are advocating for a world without suicide.

This past summer, junior Meg Hunt had the idea to coordinate a team, originally intending to invite only close friends.

However, soon she realized that this walk was meant for advocacy and fundraising.

With that in mind, Hunt created a CNU team, cleverly named (C)hange the (N)(U)umbers.

The morning of the Newport News walk, CNU joined the Out of the Darkness community of nearly 250,000 people around the nation who have walked in support of AFSP.

“As Captains, we are encouraged to live lives of significance,” said Hunt.

“We should strive to be our best selves, lend a helping hand, and ultimately leave this world better than we left it.”

The walk represented different things for different people because everyone has their own unique relationship with mental illness.

In order to better showcase these connections, walkers wore different colored beads around their necks, each color symbolizing their own personal connection to the cause.

The beads were a silent stand of courage saying that “this is what I have been through and this is why I am here today.”

That morning was a memorable one.

“I was looking around and saw familiar faces, as well as strangers, preparing to walk together each with their own experience regarding mental illness, but all connected by that experience,” said Hunt.

“It was a moment of unity in a day full of grief and gratitude.”

Next year, Hunt hopes that CNU will have an even bigger presence at the walk and will involve the entirety of campus.

“That means NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness), sororities and fraternities, athletics, faculty and staff,” said Hunt.

“It will be a campus-wide initiative to commit to raising awareness and bringing hope not only to our campus, but to the greater community.”