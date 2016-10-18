CNU holds first class ring ceremony

After months of designing and planning, more than 50 of CNU’s juniors and seniors were finally presented with the newly redesigned Christopher Newport class rings.

Although alumni who also ordered their rings had received them in the mail already, juniors and seniors received theirs at a ceremony that took place in front of Christopher Newport Hall during Family Weekend on Oct. 15.

The ring redesign process began all the way back in the spring when Nora Huston, the Class Council president for the class of 2017, and Baxter Vendrick, the director of alumni relations, started to bounce ideas off of each other.

As reported in the Sept. 7 issue of The Captain’s Log Vendrick wanted to make sure that the final product was able to represent how unique Christopher Newport University is, saying there is “not an institution quite like this.”

The rings have appeared to be popular, as Jostens—the company who makes CNU’s rings—reported that there were more rings sold in the first hour of sale this year than over two days in previous years.

Those who did not buy their rings already but are still interested can order theirs at jostens.com/college.