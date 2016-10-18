CNU performs annual exercise to test emergency preparedness

Since the mass shooting incident at Virginia Tech, all state schools are required by law to do an annual training exercise to prepare for various disasters the campus could face.

The student body received a notice on Wednesday Sept. 14 looking for volunteers for an active shooter simulation.

The simulation took place on Tuesday Oct. 11, which happens to be on fall break.

The Emergency Policy Group makes all final decisions on the type of exercise that CNU will be performing annually.

Each full-scale event and the subsequent discussions take three years of preparation, leaving the space in the between years for further discussions on how to make CNU’s emergency preparedness even stronger.

In 2014, there was a full scale exercise in an academic building on campus. In 2015, there were table top discussions on how to improve CNU’s plans and most recently in 2016 there was an active shooter full scale exercise in an administrative building.

All of these exercises and discussions are essential to making CNU a safe place for all of its students says Tammy Waldroup Sommer, Director of the Office of Emergency Management.

Sommer explains that while the full-scale exercise was made up of volunteers from campus and the community, it was by no means an event or game.

“We train and discuss in a cycle, you always have lessons learned and these exercises validate our planning and highlights or successes,” she further explains.

All of the volunteers were registered in order to ensure complete safety while the exercise was played out in the Freeman Center and Christopher Newport Hall.

Newport News Fire, Police, EMS, Sheriff and the closest hospital, Riverside were all involved as stipulated under the mutual aid agreement CNU shares with the city of Newport News.

Scott Austin, Captain Operations Division Manager was in charge of CNU PD, allowing about nine trained officers to participate in the exercise.

Both Sommer and Austin commented that this exercise was to be a successful simulation that will test CNU’s planning and reaction time to mass casualty events.

The exercise took place during Fall Break, taking the span of about six hours, as to not impede academics or campus life.

While CNU is required to work and plan for these exercises on a three year rotating basis, for this particular exercise, one year of planning went into making sure this exercise would succeed. All of these annual exercises are heavily documented and will be evaluated around one-month post exercise through an after-action report.

This report will be written, and an improvement plan matrix based off the findings will be given to each of the agencies involved in the exercise Sommer explains.

Sommer would like to emphasize that this was a training exercise and not a game to CNU’s faculty and staff.

These full-scale exercises are going to continue to take place on campus on an annual rotating basis and will be essential to keeping CNU up to code with the Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program.