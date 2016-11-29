CNU Sophomore wins Central District Seat on Poquoson’s city council

Newly-elected councilman CNU sophomore Thomas Cannella II carried an air of confidence, congeniality and of someone who wants to make a change.

At age 19, Cannella is the youngest person to be elected Central District seat on Poquoson’s City Council.

When current councilman Henry Ayer III decided not to seek re-election, Cannella wanted to fill his seat.

“I’ve always been interested in local politics, but since there was an open seat, that’s obviously what drew me to run,” Cannella said.

Ayer endorsed this decision and helped Cannella during his campaign.

“I can think of no better person to fill my seat than Thomas Cannella Jr.,” Ayer wrote in a Facebook post. “Thomas is on top of so many things going on within our city.”

“I am hopeful our great citizens can see our future is in more than capable hands with Thomas.”

Former governor George Allen and a unit of Poquoson first responders also gave their support for Cannella.

The rest of Poquoson seemed to agree. Cannella won with 67% of the vote.

This margin was the highest among any candidate in the Central District.

During his time as a councilman, Cannella will focus on the three areas that shaped his campaign platform: keeping the quality of education high, keeping the citizens of Poquoson safe and keeping taxes low.

He also has a goal for himself. He hopes to learn as much as possible while serving on city council.

Cannella seems to have been preparing for this position for most of his life. His late grandfather, Arthur “Binks” Holloway, served as Vice Mayor of Poquoson.

Seeing his grandfather’s leadership inspired Cannella to serve others at such an early age.

He also served as a Senate Page to the General Assembly in 2011 and attended the Sorenson Institutes High School Leader’s Program at the University of Virginia in 2013.

“I’ve always been involved. It’s never too early to start giving back and that’s what I’m trying to do,” says Cannella.

“I’ve done more to learn about the government and be involved in government than some people do who are 70,” he says, smiling down at his shoes.

While this statement seems to indicate a life of government service, Cannella is mostly concerned about the next four years on council.

“People ask me all the time ‘What’s next?’ and I just don’t know,” Cannella said. “I have a job for four years and that’s what I’m focused on now.”

Cannella hopes that his message on focusing just on the next four years will inspire hope in the citizens, even the ones who did not vote for him.

Cannella says that his primary focus will be on his current city council seat and wanted to emphasize his focus on the now rather than the later.

“The first year will probably be slow. A lot of that will be learning from current members but I have a pretty good basic knowledge of what city council does and certainly how we operate in Poquoson,” he says.

He also comments on how this basic knowledge will help him adjust from being a citizen to a councilman.

Canella has a break before assuming the role as a councilman and will be sworn in during the first city council meeting on Jan. 9.