CNU speaks out against conformity

CNU will host its first TEDx-style event titled SpeakCNU on Nov. 10. Lexi McCreary, a university fellow, decided it was time to hear from students who aren’t generally in the limelight.

McCreary says “everyone has a story, strengths, and something to offer.” She comments on the fact that there aren’t enough chances for students, alumni and teachers to share their lives with CNU and the community.

The title Speak isn’t just a word in this event’s case. It stands for Sharing People’s Experiences and Knowledge. The general topic and purpose of this TedTalk-esque event is rather than thinking outside of the box, one should consider that the box doesn’t exist. McCreary comments that by taking the original idea of “thinking outside the box” and completely erasing the box adds to the intrigue of these talks. “Just think, what if we got rid of the box.”

After a process of applications and nominations, ten candidates were chosen— eight students, one alumnus and two staff members.

The students range from freshman to senior, topics covering everything from the importance of diversity to how imagination and fear can affect our lives.

Junior Nassir Criss plans to discuss how there’s more, there’s always more. He elaborates saying that people put limitations on themselves and as students we have to realize that we can make mistakes. “Failure is the opportunity to begin again more intelligently,” Criss said.

Each of these students see themselves as budding leaders in their own way. Sophomore Rachel Wagner will spend her time speaking on how the fact that with success comes a positive obligation and responsibility towards others.

She said “we owe it to people to share what we have.” Sophomore Julianne Bieron takes a slightly different stance, she plans on talking about the importance of imagination. She focuses on world-building, the internal and external struggles that can be remedied by the importance of imagination. Her story will center on her loving relationship with imagination.

Sophomore Brandon Cumbo takes things a bit literal, speaking about theories on which kind of box you can exist in. He explains that by existing within the closed box, your mind is closed, so you aren’t going anywhere. At the same time though, he continued that there is more of an issue with existing in an open box.

“The open box carries the danger of moving upward, but no laterally in your thinking” Cumbo says. Junior Katherine Scott takes the diversity route, centering on “Cookie Dough Diversity”. She wants to emphasize why having diversity in thought matters.

The final two students will talk on drastically different topics from the rest of SpeakCNU’s ‘out-of-the-box’ thinkers. Freshman Gabriella Marcellus will take the audience through her journey through life with scoliosis while Senior Ian Anderson will discuss the topic of “War: the unbiased creator of men and women.”

The talk will be about that despite what a society may see in a person or shun them for being different, time and time again war has proven society wrong Anderson explains.

He has done a lot of work with veterans and the military so he will be sharing stories of how some of our greatest military heroes were originally seen as destined to do nothing in their lives and how these stories can motivate them.

The two graduates, one CNU and one not, will be able to give that faculty angle that McCreary hoped to achieve.

Taylor Quinn, 2013 Alumni, says that his topic will revolve around fear and how it affects our lives.

Quinn started and owns his own company after being let go from his job in the past year. The company revolves around video production and the marketing business.

His post-graduation story will influence his talk on every graduates worst nightmare, the loss of a job. He says he wants to focus on how we go about facing our own fears in our lives.

Jason Koh, James River Hall Director, will speak on hospitality.

“In my opinion hospitality is the bridge between a cloister like lifestyle and community,” Koh said. He states that as CNU students, we talk a lot about community but we don’t talk about how to develop it or what comes before it.

Koh chose this topic for two main reasons: he thinks the key to successful community is developing individuals mindsets with a hospitality focus and how to extend a helping hand to the “other” or “the outsider”. “We’ve all experienced being the ‘other’” Koh said.

Dr. Sprague, the tenth and final speaker was not able to be reached for comment. She is the only professor speaking in this first event and adds to the already diverse circle of people who will be presenting on the box that doesn’t exist.

This new initiative will be an intellectually, challenging and creative event for all those involved says McCreary.

There is no dress code, the speakers are encouraged to come as they are, to be as comfortable as possible while delivering their message.

Additionally, there is no specific set way a speaker has to talk, they are free to say what they want.

SpeakCNU is partnering with Student Assembly and CAB as well as making this event a passport event for PLP. It will take place in Gaines Theater at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.