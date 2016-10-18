CNU welcomes its first community garden

CNU’s new community garden on East Campus is a demonstration of the school’s recently reinvigorated sustainability efforts. It officially opened Oct. 6 to coincide with the start of Sustainability Month.

The humble beginning

The garden began as a mere thought by Ryan Kmetz, CNU’s Sustainability Coordinator, who hoped to create a garden singlehandedly for others to use.

“At first it was going to be totally bootstrapped,” Kmetz said.

“I was just going to go to Home Depot and buy the wood, build the boxes, just going to ask around to donate some top soil and then the Alumni Office and the Class of 2016 found out about it and they decided that they wanted to leave a significant gift to sustain the garden.”

The Garden as a Gift

Every senior class fundraises throughout the year and donates those funds to a variety of different areas of school life.

The Class of 2016 raised “upwards of a $100,000”, according to Amy Ryan, Assistant Director of Alumni and Parent Giving of the Office of University Advancement.

$5000 was donated to the garden and paid for it entirely.

The rest of the proceeds were divided between other areas, including the Lighthouse Fund, both for students and faculty and a traditional gift to the Class of 2017.

The Class of 2016 already had the idea to create a garden when they approached the university.

“The Senior class council basically came to our office and we ask them what is their wish list. And actually one of the first things that they said was that they wanted to do a garden,” Ryan said.

“What they do is talk to the university about their wish list and what are some of their needs and we found that it matched. That was wonderful.”

Aspects of the Garden

The community garden is located behind the CNU apartments on East Campus and currently consists of 12 garden boxes.

Applications for the fall garden opened earlier this semester.

There will be two other seasons that students can apply for: spring and summer. Kmetz notes this allows the expansion of accessibility to the garden as well as keeps variety in the garden’s soil.

The students currently occupying the garden had to pay a $20 deposit fee as well as purchase any seeds they wanted to grow.

Top soil was provided for them. While students and faculty can plant independently and with little oversight, they are not allowed to use pesticides or any treatments on their plants.

“We’re not allowing anyone to use pesticides or fungicides or anything like that,” Kmetz said. “We want it to be all organic materials.”

‘Nice opportunity for students to bond’

According to Kmetz, most of the applications were groups, which is a positive attribute.

“It’s going to provide a nice opportunity for students to bond. It’s a social activity,” Kmetz said.

“I see it as a unique opportunity for students to learn a little bit of self-reliance, a little bit of beautification. Some people want to learn about urban agriculture while other people want to grow flowers.”

Senior Sara Maria Finley, who shares a plot, understands the relationships that gardening can produce.

“I think it’s an awesome way to connect people. So like the girl that I’m doing my garden with, we know each other, but I’m really getting to know her now and it’s really cool to create friendships with through gardening,” she said.

“I think there’s something that happens when you’re just out there getting your hands dirty and working.”

Kmetz also mentioned the diversity factor of this garden. This is a place where gardeners new to urban agriculture can gain insight from those more experienced.

“I grew up doing this,” Finley said, shrugging with modesty. Finley spent her childhood on a farm near Charlottesville with her green-thumbed father and six younger siblings.

“But the past few years, especially now that I have my own house off campus, I’ve been able to do some gardening, but most of the time my house doesn’t have enough sun. So I began to look much more into the nitty gritty science of planting.”

But Finley is quick to point out that in this case, ’science’ actually is the art.

“I think that’s a huge thing that we overlook, is the art that a farmer has in order to know when to plant a crop and what goes together,” she said.

“So I’ve grown up doing it, loving it, but I’ve really fallen in love with the art of gardening and the art of planting lately.”

Freshman Brett Fenstermacher was actually looking for a community garden in the Hampton Roads area when the email was sent out, hoping to use his gardening skills he learned back home in Pennsylvania.

“I do a garden back up at Pennsylvania. It’s nothing too big. I like growing things so I decided I might as well have a little garden while I’m here,” he said.

Fenstermacher is also a member of the Track and Field team, which limits his free time and availability to be involved with clubs. “It’s nice that I have something that I can go do on my own that isn’t studying,” he said.

Students aren’t the only ones privy to the garden. Professor Todd Goen, Instructor in the Communications Department, also applied for the garden.

Goen also spent his childhood gardening, but lost the opportunity to continue once he moved to the Hampton Roads area.

Goen, an avid chef also notes the economical value of gardening.

“It’s a great opportunity to be able to enjoy gardening at a cheap cost,” he said.

Hopes are high for the garden and with multiple investments in its future, it will be interesting to see where it goes from here.

As a lead instigator in the creation of this garden, Kmetz hopes to expand this garden into a park which can be used by CNU students and faculty as a place of peace.

However, Kmetz is happy with what has been accomplished so far.

“I really see this tying together with where CNU is going,” he said. “I have high hopes for [the garden]. And I think a lot of people do too.”