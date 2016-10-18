CNU’s first town hall meeting

Christopher Newport had its first town hall meeting on Wednesday Oct. 5. This event was put on by the Residence Hall Association and the Student Assembly.

Students had the opportunity to bring concerns in front of a panel of four people, two representatives from RHA and two from SA.

These four representatives were Erin Boyer, director of RHA, Syndey Bergstrom, vice president of advocacy of RHA, Michael Bamisile, the president of Student Assembly and executive vice president of Student Assembly, Timothy Laboy-Coparropa.

The aforementioned representatives did not talk for the majority of the event, instead, the majority of the event was conducted as an open floor for students to share their opinions and issues.

There were two topics that were discussed at length: laundry units and problems stemming from those in octo-suites.

Currently, RHA is looking at updating the system.

Boyer said that they were currently researching the possibilities of adding text alert systems to tell students when their laundry is done, as well as the possibilities of replacing the machines that no longer function properly.

She also explained why upperclassmen do not have to pay for individual loads of laundry.

It is because their payment for room and board includes the cost of laundry.

The second issue discussed was the conflict between those in octo-suites.

Students voiced their thoughts that an agreement could be made between all eight people living in the space as a preventative measure, and also said that doors between the rooms would fix some of the privacy issues that often arise.

Additionally, Boyer said that RHA is working with the hall directors to tell future freshmen if they will be in an octo-suite in York River Hall before Move-In Day.

Other topics that were touched upon included strengthening the internet in the library, adding whiteboards to study rooms, potentially altering the sign-in policy for resident halls and addressing parking concerns.

“Many of the issues were directed towards RHA, but SA has the ability to bring concerns to the Board of Visitors,” said Boyer.

Laboy-Coparropa explained that the partnership between the “anchor organizations” is a staple.

This is a unique opportunity, as it is the first town hall event. Boyer said that students should bring their concerns to the event because issues can’t be resolved until students tell the people who have the power to change the situation.

She stated that “nothing will be changed unless you say something.”

These organizations are still looking for feedback, and encourage students to email concerns to either RHA at the email address rha@cnu.edu or SA at the address studentassembly@cnu.edu.

Bamisile, said that “nothing is too small” to bring to his attention.

All of the involved parties wanted to make sure students knew that “we really do care,” said Bamisile.