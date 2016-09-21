Column Christening: A New Kind of Signing Day

In construction, a topping off ceremony is a tradition in which individuals sign the last beam or girder to be added to a project as a way to leave a lasting legacy on the building.

The university community gathered for the Alumni House’s topping off on Sept. 16 with a CNU twist.

Following speeches by Baxter Vendrick—the director of alumni relations—and Scott Millar—a class of 1985 alumnus and the Board of Visitor’s newest Rector—alumni, faculty, staff and even current students were invited to sign the frames of the four columns in front of the new building.

Vendrick also offered tours through the still-under construction building, explaining what the interior would look like when it was finished.

Courtney Leistensnider, a graduate of the Class of 2016 and currently one of the Admission Fellows, said that the event made her realize what being a part of the CNU alumni community is about.

“The column signing was a chance for me to really visualize the fact that you are a Captain for life. As a new alum, I loved being able to see some of the first Captains mingling with more recent Captains.”

The Alumni House, which is yet to receive its official name, is set to open at the end of the year.