Congressman visits CNU

Representing Virginia’s third district in Congress, Representative Bobby Scott spoke and answered questions from students last week.

Scott was supposed to participate in a debate with Republican challenger Marty Williams at Thomas Nelson Community College in Hampton Tuesday night, but due to a mix-up regarding the debate questions the debate was cancelled.

While at CNU, Scott joked that during his first time seeking office for the Virginia House of Delegates in 1977 he defeated Lewis Archer McMurran Jr. — for w hom McMurran Hall is named after and who helped establish Christopher Newport College (later becoming CNU ) as a two-year division of William and Mary in the 1960’s.

Seeking a 13th term to the House of Representatives, Scott covered many topics in the event spanning over an hour.

Students asked about crime in Newport News, changes made with the Every Child Succeeds Act and college debt, but the bulk of the time was spent on healthcare and the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as Obamacare.

At times becoming passionate with raised voices between some audience members and Scott, students asked about coverage, rising costs and reasons for losing health insurance plans.

The Congressman repeatedly argued that the Affordable Care Act works and that he would also support a single-payer system.

In reference to the back and forth healthcare debate, to which many students in the audience expressed interest in moving on to other topics, President of the CNU College Democrats Sam Ramsey told the Captain’s Log, “Representative Scott wanted to talk about millennial issues, but that did not occur.”

“The talk turned into a lively debate,” senior Erin Peake expressed. Sophomore Sydney Jones added, “people get passionate. You get to really hear about issues.”

The problem of crime in Newport News, especially in the downtown area was addressed by Scott.

“There are misplaced priorities. We know how to reduce crime, but what doesn’t work is getting funded,” explained the Congressman.

“We need to get people from the prison pipeline to the education pipeline.”

When asked what he would say to students discouraged with the current presidential election, Scott said, “students have a huge interest” in the political process.

He added, “one candidate [Clinton] proposes debt free college, the other candidate [Trump] has no apparent plan without debt.”

Later, the Congressman proposed reducing interest rates of student loans and increasing federal grants.

Regarding the heavy military presence in his district he said, “I support shipbuilding, but you got to pay for it.”

“I opposed sequestration. It was a stupid thing to do.” When asked if he would support increasing the military, Scott responded that he would.

Sophomore Hunter Black sat in the audience during the event.

“It could have used a moderator, but overall it was nice to have a more intimate discussion on policies.”