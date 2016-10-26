The CNU Center for American Studies presented its tenth annual “Controversial Elections in American History” conference last week.

Featuring prominent speakers from multiple colleges and universities, the conference focused on five elections throughout American history and the reasons behind making them controversial.

The topic was purposefully timely– Dr. Elizabeth Kaufer Busch, the Co-Director of the Center for American Studies, explained that this year’s conference was aimed at providing perspective to those demoralized by this election cycle and to show that the republic can survive the 2016 election as it survived those in its past.

“Our nation has survived worse than this,” she said.

Starting at 11 a.m. in the DSU Ballroom, Dr. Stephen F. Knott, professor at the United States Naval War College and co-author of “Washington & Hamilton: The Alliance that Forged America,” spoke about the election of 1800 and its drama filled story.

Joking that the election of 1800 was the ugliest in American history until this year, Dr. Knott described the impact various individuals had on the process.

The election of 1800, increasing in relevance due to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit Broadway show Hamilton, tested the newly formed American democracy.

Dr. Knott explained the Electoral College tied and the decision was made by the House of Representatives making Thomas Jefferson America’s third president.

At 2 p.m., Allen C. Guelzo, a prominent Civil War and Lincoln scholar from Gettysburg College, discussed the election of 1860.

His talk, “Just the Wood out of Which Presidents Are Carved,” covered Lincoln’s election, the role of propaganda and the media, and the way that Lincoln was able to defeat his opponents for the Republican nomination despite lacking the same level of experience or stature within the party.

Sidney Milkis from the University of Virginia presented on “The ‘Stolen’ Elections of 1824 and 1876.”

As Milkis explained, both elections saw presidents selected through means other than the popular vote. According to Milkis, due to controversy, in-party fighting, or dispute between the popular vote and electoral college, presidents may be selected through the Supreme court, House of Representatives, or an electoral commission.

At 4 p.m., University of Virginia professor Dr. James Caesar asked the question “Does every vote count?”

The 2000 election was specifically controversial due in part to the infamous partially punched ballots in Florida and the month long uncertainty of the results causing the Supreme Court to become involved.

Vice President Al Gore won the popular vote, but ultimately lost in the Electoral College resulting in George W. Bush becoming the forty-third president.

A student panel was held in the morning featuring Lili Samios, a senior American Studies and Economics major, and Rachel Wagner, a sophomore American Studies major.

Samios presented on the lyrics of a song in “Hamilton: An American Musical” and their historical accuracies, while Wagner compared the Democratic National Convention in 1968 to that of 2016.

As Dr. Kaufer Busch stated, “there’s a tendency when one is experiencing controversy to exaggerate the nature of that crisis, and being able to look historically at much more trying times can help give necessary perspective.”

Rachel Wagner is a staff writer for the Captain’s Log.