Counseling Center explained

Recently there has been an uptick in students taking advantage of the counseling center here at CNU, according to Dr. Bill Ritchey, the Executive Director of Health and Counseling Services.

This confidential service is equipped with all the resources necessary to “support the personal and academic mission” stated Dr. Ritchey.

The counseling center has many different facets, including individual therapy, group therapy, couple therapy and crisis management, but the most of the work the center does is individual.

The first visit a student has with the counseling center is more like an ‘orientation of the services offered’ than an actual session.

Dr. Ritchey explained that in the first meeting an employee gets a sense of what specifically the client would need and then assigns them to a more specialized therapist.

Many students are unaware of this step, but it makes sure that the client is placed with a therapist who is specifically able to assist them. College counseling centers often operate on this sort of system, and there has been a nationwide increase of the use of such centers, Ritchey said.

Specifically, here at CNU, the number of clients attending the center has increased. In the 2012-2013 school year, there were 308 clients and in the 2015-2016 school year there were 617.

Similarly, in the first two days of the 2016-2017 school year there were more than 20 students who went to the counseling center, said Dr. Ritchey as he cited information he compiles on behalf of the center.

One of the reasons Dr. Ritchey cites is the decreasing stigma with mental health care. He praises clubs like the National Alliance on Mental Illness for their work in educating the public, but explains that they are a separate entity from the club.

Additionally, he attributes some of the growth to the fact that freshmen attended a short information session during Hall Brawl this year.

The counseling center is completely confidential. They want to help clients, “not from a judgmental stance, but a transformative one,” said Dr. Ritchey; similarly, employees don’t see their work as ‘fixing students,’ rather helping them develop into young people who are ready and able to realize and fulfill their life mission.

He explained the role of a counselor as a spotter, someone who helps another person lift weights.

The spotter’s job is to encourage the person to push past their limits, and is there to help them do so.

He cautions that the first step, making an appointment and having the introductory meeting, is the hardest, but he also says that it is “a strength to seek help.”

The counseling center has no monetary cost to students, but they should be prepared to challenge themselves. He also offered some words of preventative care.

Students should sleep for eight hours, eat well, drink water and exercise. “Things go better with holistic health,” he said.

He stressed that mental health is an extension of general health, so students should feel no shame in seeking help. Dr. Ritchey said learning general self-care skills and more specialized coping mechanisms at a younger age can have a “more dramatic, positive effect” on lives.