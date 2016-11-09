CROP-ping out hunger

It was a brisk fall Saturday, yet anyone who walked through the middle of campus would find themselves stepping in line with around 75 other people.

The reason behind this influx of people on the Great Lawn was Difference Maker’s third annual CROP Hunger Walk, which took place on Nov. 5 from 2-4:30 p.m.

The event, which raised awareness of widespread hunger and sought to promote grassroot, hunger-fighting development efforts around the world, raised $2,684.71.

This exceeded the organization’s original fundraising goal of $2,000.

History of the CROP Walk

This was the third annual CROP Hunger Walk that was hosted by Difference Makers on CNU’s campus, but the event has a much longer history.

Founded in 1947, CROP stands for the Christian Rural Overseas Program. According to the CROP Hunger Walk website, its primary goal was to help citizens of post-World War II Europe and Asia by sharing grain from Midwest farm families.

Over time, CROP transitioned into the Church World Service (CWS), but the interfath organization decided to keep the original acronym for the event.

CROP at CNU

Ever since the community service based organization Difference Makers held their first walk in the spring of 2014, they have made it an ever-growing annual event.

According to Emily Egress, the president and founder of Difference Makers, the groups total of $2,684.71 doubled the amount of money raised at last year’s event.

Egress loves the philanthropic event because she believes that it is particularly important to the local area. “Hunger is a major problem for many in our own Newport News community.”

Laura Seymour is the CROP Walk community, and she agrees that the event is one that extremely important for raising awareness.

“I think hunger is something that generally goes unnoticed. I personally grew up in an area where people didn’t go hungry and because of this I had a very uneducated view on the topic,” said Seymour. “Most students fortunate enough to go to college often grew up in a similar situation, so I think we often forget about other parts of the world, and even sometimes in our own communities, where this problem is very real.”