Defunct Trump club founded in part on spectacle, not just support

CNU’s Student Trump Coalition’s name can be deceiving. While the club was founded to support businessman Donald Trump’s presidential nomination bid, some students part of the organization joined to be engaged politically or just to see Trump firsthand.

According to former director Jordan Gray, a junior, Student Trump Coalition was founded to support Trump’s bid for the 2016 presidential election, The Captain’s Log reported in December 2015. The organization was founded in October 2015 and had a membership of 15 to 20 members, Gray said.

Sophomores Kenneth Kidd and Mary McLean are former members of the organization. Though the students attended local rallies, they helped found the group to understand the buzz about Trump, according to Kidd.

“I wanted to see what the craze was and hear from the horse’s mouth what he was saying” Kidd said.

The organization was created partially for networking purposes and to plug political science students into political events, according to Kidd. Kidd identifies as a political independent and supported Marco Rubio during his bid. McLean, despite her affiliation with the Student Trump coalition, has been a stronger John Kasich supporter. Rubio is a senator from Florida and Kasich is governor of Ohio. Rubio suspended his campaign in early March and Kasich is still running.

After Trump made a series of anti-Islamic comments in November 2015, Gray decided to step down from his position, and the entire group disbanded in early December 2015. Other former members expressed apprehension to speak about the group in fear of being ostracized from the rest of the student body. According to Kidd, a lot of students probably do support Trump, but they feel afraid to express this political view in fear of peer backlash and threats.

While short-lived, club members attended local Trump rallies, such as one in Norfolk in late October 2015.

“It was exciting, I’d never been to a rally before, and Trump people are really passionate” said McLean. “I went because I thought it was cool to see a celebrity talk in person.”

“When [Trump] emerged, he sounded very presidential” Kidd said. McLean echoed this, saying that he “gave a really good speech” and that the rally was different from seeing him on the television.

McLean related the drama and theatrical element of Trump’s rally to the cartoon comedy Family Guy, and shared that he says a lot of what people wanted to hear. She feels that combined with his abilities as a passionate speaker are what get his followers so riled up.

Kidd encourages students, if they have the opportunity, to attend rallies for any candidates to see them for themselves. “Don’t just look at MSNBC and Fox News clips” he said.

As Kidd has now been to two different rallies, he has seen Trump’s platform grow and develop, and does not feel that Trump is a demagogue to be feared.

“I think there’s much more scary people already in politics” he said. The strength of the American governmental system makes Kidd believe things will be okay regardless of the election.

“All the scary stuff Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders say they want to do would never get passed” Kidd said, “I have faith in the system and checks and balances.”