Digital Humanities Center set to open with library expansion

The expansion of the Trible Library will bring more than a few extra study spots for eager students. The new center for Digital Humanities will be open for business at the completion of the Trible Library, complementing the newly created interdisciplinary minor for digital studies. Dr. Trevor Hoag, creator of the program and the brains behind inventing this newest branch of study at CNU, wanted to reinvent what English majors have offered to them. Initially, Hoag’s goal was to revamp the English 123 and 223 class structures, recreating what an introductory writing class should be. He was teaching classes in Ratcliff 200, taking a completely digital approach to the traditional literacy classes offered by the university. Hoag is no novice when it comes to the digital humanities. He spent time as a graduate student at University of Texas Austin working in their digital writing and research lab. Everything he has done and will do comes from this model of digital writing and informational literacy that he first learned. Hoag has a few goals for the first five years of the program, namely initiatives to grow the minor and start another speaker series. He would like people to come to CNU knowing that digital humanities is a program here now, that it is something worth exploring. “I want people to know we exist” Hoag commented. Hoag also emphasizes that this minor is not discipline specific. Any student from any major can find use with this minor and it would still help them post graduation. He names another goal saying that he would like to make the concentrations associated with the English department more equal. Currently, the ratio of classes between literature and writing is heavily unbalanced in favor of the former. It is no secret that the English department has been losing majors steadily, so by adding a digital humanities minor and lab the department may begin to grow in numbers again says Hoag. The focus of the center itself is collaborative learning. Hoag wants the students to be able to create group projects and a collaborative zone is perfect for that, he comments. The Digital Humanities center will be housed in the Trible Library, room 1210. In addition to creating a collaborate learning environment this room will house ergonomic furniture (furniture built for a technological world), 80 inch 10-point touch screens and all computer systems will be updated with a program called Merssive. Merssive allows for students to transfer data and images from any piece of technology downloaded with Merssive. This program is the first of its kind at CNU. The humanities can be a hard conversation topic for parents of student but by creating the digital humanities program Hoag says “this is selling the humanities to parents as well as students.”