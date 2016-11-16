Finding strength through unity

The November night air was chilly, hands were frozen, but still people’s hearts were blazing with passion and emotion.

The event for which all these people gathered was called “Stronger Together.” It was a night filled with singing, guitar playing and speeches.

Stronger Together was promoted as a peaceful protest for unity. “We want to gather together to say that we will not let hatred divide us. If you are afraid, we stand by you. You are not alone. You are safe here,” reads the event description on Facebook.

Stronger Together was the brainchild of senior Molly Welsh, who was inspired to host the event after all the protests following the election of Donald Trump.

Welsh believes that some of these protests were hypocritical, as they seemed to be promoting the divisiveness and hatefulness that the protests were supposedly fighting.

“I saw so many people in our country genuinely scared for they safety, their rights and their freedom. So, instead of hosting a ‘protest’ per se, I wanted to offer a safe space for those that were scared,” said Welsh. “I wanted people to know that they had allies here.”

Eight people either made a speech or performed, with topics ranging from the importance of empathy to experiences of those with immigrant parents.

Senior Mujtaba Elgoodah was one of the eight speakers and he “just wanted to convey a message of understanding and open-minded thinking.”

Welsh was overwhelmed by the messages contained in the various speeches.

“It was incredible. The power behind the words of every speaker gave me so so much hope for the future of our country.”

While all of these speeches had different subjects, they all preached the same message: we must stand together. On the flip side, none of them ventured too political.

“I wanted people from all parties there to come together and show that showing love and support was the way to move forward instead of continuing with the hateful rhetoric and divisiveness this election cultivated,” said Welsh.

All together, the event was considered a success by organizers. The Trible Plaza was filled with well over 100 students, professors and even those not affiliated with CNU.

“I really think that love will prevail. It may be naive, but kindness and compassion towards others goes a long way,” said senior Stephanie Swift.

Swift led the group in a rendition of “Amazing Grace” at the start of the event following a moment of silence for those who have been killed, harmed, victimized, objectified, discriminated against, or ostracized for who they are.

Welsh hopes people left with an understanding that “everyone and anyone is welcome and safe here at CNU. They will be supported, listened to, loved, and fought for.”