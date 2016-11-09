From Fear 2 Freedom

There are few events on campus that bring IFC, the football team and the general student body together.

One of these is the Fear 2 Freedom Celebration event that took place on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.

Fear 2 Freedom is a national non-profit created and led by Rosemary Trible.

The purpose of these events are to raise awareness of sexual assault on college campuses and to put together what Rosemary Trible calls F2F kits.

Building these kits is what brought everyone together in the DSU Ballroom on a night most would usually spend getting ready to face the rest of the week.

Fear 2 Freedom isn’t just an organization created by Rosemary Trible. It is also the philanthropy that CNU’s Delta Upsilon chapter supports.

These celebration events are some of the most anticipated of the year for the DU brothers. Evan Monroe, president of IFC (Interfraternity Council) said “As a member of Delta Upsilon I am always looking for ways to give back to the CNU community.”

The brothers of DU have been active in serving Fear 2 Freedom on a weekly basis and they view it as a wonderful way for the community to come together on this important issue says Monroe.

Fraternities aren’t the only group that makes participation a priority.

Matt Kelchner, head coach of CNU Football makes sure that the majority of his players are at each Fear 2 Freedom event.

He comments on the team’s willingness and even eagerness to participate in these events, citing the time Rosemary Trible came into the football locker room to talk to the players about Fear 2 Freedom.

“It was a moving moment for the players,” says Kelchner. He continues by saying that the topic of sexual assault hits home for several of his players since most of them know someone who has been affected by sexual assault.

“We as a football team have attended every Fear 2 Freedom event the campus has held.”

Abby Grimes, Director of Logistics and Community Engagement, shares another positive outlook on what this event brings to the CNU community.

“[CNU’s Celebration Event] is the most fun event to attend, the students really want to make a difference,” Grimes said.

Grimes started working for Fear 2 Freedom in June and was a student at CNU before then. She comments that she loves the atmosphere at these events and that none are like those held at CNU. “There’s nowhere like CNU.”

Before the kit-building commenced there was a short speech by both President Trible and Rosemary Trible.

President Trible took the time to emphasize the importance of Fear 2 Freedom and the gravity of sexual assault.

Becoming emotional at times, he left an impression on the crowd, a group of young people so silent one could hear a pin drop in the ballroom.

Rosemary Trible took time in her speech to introduce the two speakers for the evening, one a member of CNU Faculty and the other a representative from Latisha’s House.

Latisha’s house is a shelter for women who have experienced emotional or physical trauma and abuse in their lives.

Both of these women spoke about how much of a difference an organization can make to survivors of sexual assault.

Afterwards there was a short video showing students from CNU who had experienced sexual assault and were willing to tell their story.

Again, this added to the message President Trible made. The headlining phrase that jumped out from the video was “I am not a victim, I’m a survivor.”

One of the most emotional and intimate portions of the F2F kits that those building them will include is a handwritten letter to the survivor says Rosemary Trible.

Each person who builds a kit got a chance to write a letter of encouragement to the receiver of the kit.

The students were encouraged to really take the time to think about what they wanted to say, to recognize the importance of what they were doing. President Trible shared an anecdote about a student who had received a F2F kit after a sexual assault and kept that note with her, showing President Trible the note after an orientation event.

The student body seemed to really enjoy the celebration event, says junior Taylor Geer. “It was a powerful event.”

Once the F2F kits were finished being assembled, those who built kits signed a scroll saying that they participated.

This scroll was proof of the commitment that CNU students were making to end sexual violence.

The kits were then loaded up and escorted to Riverside Hospital.