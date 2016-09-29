How Title IX battles sexual assault on college campuses

Throughout the 2015-2016 school year, CNU led 11 Title IX investigations. Title IX contains all of the rules, laws and guidelines that universities have to follow when dealing with sexual assault.

All CNU employees must be familiar with Title IX. According Tom Kramer, CNU’s director of External Relations, the issue of sexual assault and sexual violence is an issue taken very seriously by Paul Trible, and this is always seen as a top priority for faculty and staff.

On Sept. 13, Michelle Moody, Title IX Coordinator, sent out an update on CNU’s Discrimination, Harassment, and Sexual Misconduct Policy to all students.

A key reminder from that email includes that any student accused of sexual misconduct and under investigation will have a mark on their transcript during the investigation, or if a student is suspended or dismissed from CNU as a result of the investigation.

If CNU students experience any kind of sexual harassment or assault, they can report anonymously or directly to the Title IX office. Moody is tasked with ensuring CNU’s Title IX compliance.

Moody was moved into this position to make sure that “one person was responsible for the entire process, to ensure we are doing it right,” explained Kramer.

Title IX was passed into law under the Education Amendments of 1972 to “prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex” in educational institutions.

Originally, the law was utilized to ensure equality in men and women’s sports or educational opportunities. However, since 1997, Title IX has been the set of laws directing the investigations on sexual harassment, sexual assault and sexual violence on college campuses.

In addition, Title IX official prohibits behaviors such as sexual exploitation, dating violence, domestic violence, various forms of discrimination and stalking.

According to the Office of Civil Rights’ “Title IX Reading Room” documents, Title IX as a statute is only 37 words.

The Office of Civil Rights of the Department of Education has the ability to issue guidance documents, which are passed through Congress.

They also issue interpretation documents, called “Dear Colleague Letters,” which do not require congressional approval.

If an educational institution fails to meet the requirements issued in a dear colleague letter, the Department of Education can take away their federal funding.

All staff must go through online training this year.

When a CNU student speaks to a “responsible employee,” including professors, staff or student employees serving in their official capacity, those employees must report incidents of sexual harassment, assault, or violence directly to the Title IX office.

From there, the office handles the investigation with the student.

If the student contacts the police, local law enforcement will investigate the process and, according to Moody’s email, receive full cooperation in their investigation from CNU.

If reported to CNU, CNU must issue a “Timely Warning” notification due to the Clery Act, which reports minimal information about the incident but provides CNU students alert to potential dangers on campus and in their community.

“We are a community here…we try to think that we all respect each other but sometimes things happen, that’s where the Title IX office comes in,” stated Kramer.

Kramer, along with Rosemary Trible, served on the Governor’s Sexual Assault Task Force in the past, which recently helped revise state legislative requirements for Title IX.

In a report requested by Daily Press, the Title IX office released information regarding the number of Title IX reports and investigations during the 2015-2016 school year.

There were 11 official reports/investigations, with only two students being found responsible.