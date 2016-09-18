IFC welcomes historic fall class

The Greek community at CNU grew even larger on Sept. 10, as it added 47 individuals to its ranks at the Interfraternity Council’s Signing Day. At the event, the newest members to the various fraternities formally accepted their bids to be a part of the organization.

Although this was the second time the event was hosted, it was the first time that it was held for the fall recruitment class, the first Signing Day took place for the spring class on Jan. 30.

Last year, the event took place in front of McMurran Hall, but it was changed to take place in front of Christopher Newport Hall this time. Spencer Hudec, the assistant director for Greek life, believes that this venue change made the event even more special.

“Christopher Newport Hall is so iconic for our institution, so the opportunity to have this big welcoming program on its steps is very memorable for the new members.”

The IFC blew its former fall recruitment numbers out of the water this year with the 47 new additions.

This massive jump in numbers was also accompanied by a shift in the IFC’s recruitment strategies. One of the main changes was the purchase of the CampusDirector program.

CampusDirector is a program that creates a centralized location for statistics and other information regarding potential new members.

Senior Blake Heflin, vice president of recruitment for IFC, was extremely pleased with the purchase as he felt it was a better utilization of IFC funds.

“When I came into office, recruitment was only spending money on food. Last semester, we spent $1,400 on wings alone. I wanted to spend it on more tangible things.”

Another strategy which has appeared to work so far is starting the recruitment process earlier.

Typically, the fall rush class being smaller in size is due to the fact that freshmen are not allowed to join a fraternity during their first semester.

This was the first year that the IFC reached out to freshmen during the summer and Orientation. According to Heflin, the fruits of these efforts were seen as one-third of people who attended rush events were freshmen—despite knowing the fact that they would not be able to receive a bid this semester.

For those sophomores, juniors and seniors who were able to receive a bid, they found themselves surrounded by the members of the Greek community on Signing Day.

Before being called up one by one to affix their names to a book with the rest of the signatures from the new members, however, speeches were made by Evan Monroe, the IFC President, and Brian Larson.

Larson, the associate dean of students and a “Renaissance brother” of Sigma Phi Epsilon, challenged the 47 new fraternity men to make a positive impact as members of the Greek community.

“At Christopher Newport, our Greek students see themselves as belonging to something more than their individual chapters. They recognize the importance of helping make CNU better day by day.”

Like Larson, Hudec is optimistic about the positive values that Greek life can provide.

“To be a Captain is such an amazing experience. But to be a Greek Captain is to hold yourself to a standard even higher than that.”