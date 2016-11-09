Introducing Amy Boykin: CNU’s Princess

Amy Boykin: the instruction librarian, CNU’s princess and humanities enthusiast is the woman you didn’t know you needed in your life.

Boykin is a woman of many talents.

She carries a Master’s degree in library science from the University of North Carolina, a degree in English from CNU’s class of 1990 and was once told that if CNU were to have a princess she would be it, according to Mary Sellen, the library’s director.

Everyone has seen the librarians who sit their shifts behind the reference desk, their names on display in order to cut back on some of the intimidation associated with approaching the desk.

Boykin says that “just approaching the reference desk is intimidating [for students].”

While every student has seen these librarians, most don’t know the full scope of what a reference desk librarian does.

Boykin describes her job as not just giving you the books you need but also teaching you how to fish for your own information.

These instruction librarians are all professional, Master’s degree-holding librarians.

They, like all other professors must go to workshops and conferences in order to give the best help to their students explains Boykin.

She also says that while each librarian has a Master’s degree in library science they have their own interests that make them a valuable resource to students.

A few examples of the interests would be the sciences, law and music. Boykin herself was an English major but has other interests beyond the literary including but not restricted to philosophy, religion, psychology and most recently business due to the growth of the Luter School of Business.

Many students at CNU are aware that the Newport News community is able to use the library and have access to all the resources the library has to offer.

Some of the strangest questions that Boykin gets comes from a particular gentleman in the community who specializes in asking the oddest questions she’s ever heard.

She says he came in on two occasions, one time asking for a recipe for the Cheddar’s baked potato and secondly asking for a transcript of a radio program that had been on at 2 a.m. that morning.

On both occasions Boykin was able to find the information he needed speaking to the research abilities of CNU’s librarians.

The Trible Library has 225,000 books in print and 360,000 Ebooks, a large amount for a small library Boykin comments.

Before settling on working for the Trible Library Boykin spent some time volunteering at the Rappahannock Community College.

She says she’s always wanted to be a librarian. “It was exactly what I wanted to do since 8th grade.”

She took an elective class that required her to work in the library and fell in love with the profession.

Even her demeanor speaks to her profession as a librarian. She speaks in hushed tones as she tells her story, her eyes lighting up at just the mention of books.

Something that she is really looking forward to at CNU is the library expansion, most importantly the new spaces for study and the media center.

Many don’t know that she is in charge of creating the digital presence for the library’s website and the websites for the classes the librarians teach.

She says she learned all of this on the job. “It was a great way for personal development.”

You can find Boykin or another professional librarian at the reference desk during operating hours of the library.