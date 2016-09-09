It takes a village

Monday, Sept. 5 marked the first official meeting of the CNU Student Assembly. The meeting began with the induction of its new members, as well as going over general rules of the proceedings.

Being the first meeting of the year, there was mainly talk of the assembly’s budget, and the assigning and formation of specific committees. These committees focus on common interests that CNU students have, involving academics, finance and student life to name a few.

This year the student council is making student outreach one of it’s main goals. They will be partnering with the Campus Activities Board (CAB) for future activities, speakers, and outreach initiatives. Another new idea is a town hall, a way for students to reach out and let their voices be heard.

Student Assembly president Michael Bamisile wants to put emphasis on how Student Assembly was “created by students, for students.” He spoke about the mission for the year ahead. “The big mission this year is to capture the student voice. We want our fellow Captains to know what Student Assembly is and how we are here for them.”

Student Assembly meetings are held bimonthly on Monday nights at 7:30 p.m.

CNU students are encouraged to attend meetings, and voice any concerns, opinions, or ideas they may have.

With a storm looming in the distance, members of the CNU community gathered in front of the newly constructed Greek Village on Sept. 1 for a ribbon cutting and christening ceremony. Confetti rained down to end the event, which finished right before the precipitation started.

The ceremony celebrated the end of the $19.3 million project that provided 100 new beds to four Greek organizations on campus—Sigma Phi Epsilon, Phi Mu, Alpha Phi and Alpha Sigma Alpha.

The event kicked off with a speech from Dean of Students Kevin Hughes. He was followed by President Paul Trible, who spent a considerable time praising the affect the Greek community has had on campus.

“We expected them to be good citizens and leaders on this campus who excelled in the classroom. Who engaged energetically and positively in the life of this university and beyond. And they and you have delivered. And I am so grateful.”

When he finished, President Trible was joined by Rosemary, members of the four organizations to receive housing, administrators and other important figures to the construction process to cut the ribbon set up in front of the newest buildings on campus.

The ceremony concluded with the four presidents christening their new homes in nautical fashion, smashing bottles of champagne against the side of their respective buildings.

Colin Walsh, president of Sigma Phi Epsilon, was one of the four to be afforded that opportunity. Walsh had very positive comments about the entire ceremony in general.

“It was good to see the future of the Greek community. There were members of other organizations there rather than just the four, so it was great to see that sense of Greek unity that can unite us.”