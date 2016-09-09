Keeping up with the traditions

CNU has always prided itself and advertised the importance of on-campus traditions—ranging from the “speaking tradition” to holding doors for each other. In addition to these traditions that seek to influence students’ attitudes in their day-to-day lives, there are numerous events that have been described as traditions.

Despite being on campus for less than a full month, the freshmen in the Class of 2020 have already been exposed to a host of such traditions. From solemn ceremonies to glow sticks on the Great Lawn, here are some of the most profound.

Convocation

One of the last events of Welcome Week, Convocation took place on Aug. 19. It is the only event for which all CNU faculty and the entire Class of 2020 gather—aside from Commencement.

Convocation welcomes students into the “Community of Honor” that is tied to the Honor Code, which they sign at the event.

Once students attached their signature to the Honor Code, they received their lucky penny to be thrown in the fountain at Commencement from one of many signature witnesses—a group comprised of students, faculty, staff and friends of the university.

Light the Night

The third annual Light the Night, hosted by the Student Assembly, Residence Hall Association and Class Council, sought to provide CNU students the chance to have a glowstick and fun-filled last night before classes began.

Instead of glowsticks, the night sky on Aug. 21 was lit by lightning, prompting the event’s postponement.

After initially being moved to the next night, the final decision was made to push the event to the first Friday of classes, Aug. 26.

The night kicked off with talks from various leaders in Student Assembly, RHA and Class Council, followed performances from the a cappella groups University Sounds and Expansion.

A few minutes before 8 p.m. Michael Bamisile, president of Student Assembly, encouraged everyone to throw their glowsticks in the air, thus lighting up the night.

President’s Dessert Reception

Another marketing strategy adopted by the university is President Paul Trible’s close interactions with students. One of the earliest indicators of this is the president’s dessert reception—the first of which took place Aug. 29.

Split up into three different nights, freshmen are invited to Three Oaks—the home of Paul and Rosemary Trible. There, they have the opportunity to meet the Tribles, as well as various professors and staff members.

Natalie Hairfield attended the first night and said that she appreciated all the opportunities she’s already had to get to know members of the faculty.

“It’s really obvious they care about our well-being and futures,” said Hairfield. “With President Trible bringing us to his house and introducing us to our professors, we actually have a chance to put ourselves out there and get to know everyone—not just go to class and not know our professors.”